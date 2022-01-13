rishabh pant break ms dhoni record most prolific wicket keeper away from home score 100 in capetown south africa test match

Within the third Test towards South Africa, Rishabh Pant scored a century in the second innings. His century helped India take a 200-run lead towards South Africa. On the similar time, the Indian wicketkeeper additionally recorded many information in his title. He additionally broke the record of Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Rishabh Pant is the Indian wicketkeeper with the most variety of centuries exterior Asia. That is Rishabh Pant’s fourth century in Test cricket. He has scored all 4 centuries in totally different nations. Earlier than South Africa, he had scored a century in England, Australia and at home. Rishabh Pant is the one Indian wicketkeeper to score a century towards 3 groups in SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia) nations.

Rishabh Pant additionally turned the best run-scorer Asian wicketkeeper in Test cricket in South Africa. Earlier than him, this record was in the title of Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Mahendra Singh Dhoni scored 90 runs in Centurion in 2010.

Rishabh Pant can also be the best run-scorer in England (114) and Australia (159) not out. In Australia, he’s additionally the best run-scorer Asian wicketkeeper in Exams. Rishabh Pant is the second highest run-scorer in England in Asia. Syed Kirmani (78) is the best run-scorer Indian wicketkeeper in New Zealand.

That is the primary time in Test cricket, when an Indian has scored a century and Group India’s innings has been decreased to 200 runs. Earlier in this case, the minimal score of Group India was 208 runs, which he made towards New Zealand in Wellington in 1998/99. Then Mohammad Azharuddin remained unbeaten on 103.

The minimal score in South Africa was 215, which was scored in Port Elizabeth in 1992/93. Then Kapil Dev had scored 129 runs. India’s minimal score in this case in England is 219 runs. Within the 1996 Test match performed at Edgbaston, Group India was all out for 219 runs. Sachin Tendulkar scored 122 runs in that match.

That is the primary time in Test cricket that every one 20 wickets of a workforce have been caught out. Earlier there have been 5 events when 19-19 batsmen of a workforce have been caught out. This occurred for the primary time in the 1982/83 match between England and Australia in Brisbane.

This was adopted by matches between Pakistan and Australia in Sydney in 2009/10, India and South Africa in Durban in 2010/11, England and Australia in Brisbane in 2013/14 and South Africa and England in Cape City in 2019/20 .