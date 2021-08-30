Rishabh Pant in England: How will Hab Shab Pant become England’s main run

Highlights In Shabha Pant did a great job for the Indian team in Australia

His bat has been quiet so far in the current series against England

The current series between India and England is currently tied at 1-1.

The fourth Test of the series will be played at The Oval from Thursday.

Chennai

Three years ago, Shabha Pant scored a magnificent century while counter-attacking The Oval. He was in danger of getting into international cricket. India did not win the match, but as a wicketkeeper-batsman, it was the beginning of a journey that would create a special place in the Indian team in the years to come.

The Indian team is at the Oval once again on Thursday. This time the series is tied (India v England Test series). And if India are to move towards winning the series, Pantala will have to show his colors once again.

In the 25, 37, 22, 2 and 1- series, Pant has scored the same number of runs so far. He is batting at number six. And for a team with just six batsmen, Pant’s points are not enough. He batted exceptionally well in this position in Australia. He was instrumental in India winning the series. He also played a match-winning innings in the home series against England on a dusty pitch in Ahmedabad. But Pant is struggling in England’s seaming position.

The swing of James Anderson and Oli Robinson is bothering the 24-year-old batsman a lot. So he decided to stand outside the crease to face the swing. This allowed him to play the ball a little faster. In 2018, this strategy worked wonders for Virat Kohli in England. And that is why most of the time Indian batsmen have started playing the ball on the frontfoot and Pant is no exception. This put an end to the old theory of using backfoot and playing late ball in English conditions. However, it doesn’t matter if you’re running.

Former wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik told our correspondent Times of India, “Pant has played most of his runs this way. He scored in the same style in Australia and you have to give him some time to shine. I don’t think you need to make any major changes in the middle of the series.

But the problem is that the situation is not the same in England and Australia. In Australia the ball does not sew or swing. And it is not always dangerous to play hard in the queue in such a situation. In such a situation, hand-eye coordination is very important for the batsmen.

Deep Dasgupta, another former India wicketkeeper-batsman, feels that Pant needs to strengthen his defense a bit instead of changing his tactics in the middle of the series. He said, ‘The important thing is that Pant’s way of thinking is not very confusing. If Pant plays well in an innings, he can win you a Test match, you can take a chance with him. But at the same time, Pant needs to be more careful about his shot-selection.

Deep Dasgupta thinks it is important for Pant to play the ball close to the body. Dasgupta said, ‘Anderson and Robinson know how to use these situations. He controls Pantla while bowling off-stumps on the wicket. If Pant can overcome it in the beginning, he can find his own way … go ahead and play or whatever.

Now both teams will meet at the Oval. This is historically a field where the ball does not move much. There is not much seam movement in the ball here which could be a good thing for Pant. He must have gained confidence from the last century he made on this ground. Karthik said, ‘Pantala knows how to deal with this situation. He is a match-winner and I am sure he will do well. ‘

