Rishabh Pant Van Der Dussen Heated Argument After that Jasprit Bumrah Marco Jansen Fights in Johannesburg Test Videos IND vs SA – Wanderers turned battlefield: Rishabh Pant told Dussen

The Johannesburg Test has reached an exciting juncture. There was also a lot of heated exchange between the hosts and the guests in this match. After Pant and Dussen, Bumrah and Yanson also came face to face.

There was a lot of excitement on the third day of the second match of the ongoing Test series between India and South Africa at the Wanderers in Johannesburg. Where earlier there was a literal argument between Rishabh Pant and Van der Dussen. After this, there was also a clash between Jasprit Bumrah and fast bowler Marco Yanson.

In fact, during India’s second innings, Rishabh Pant reached the crease before the second ball of the 39th over and was taking guard from the umpire. Meanwhile, Van der Dussen, who was fielding at short leg, made a splash on the second day when the Indian wicketkeeper missed a catch. In response to which Pant told him – keep your mouth shut.

These talks between Pant and Dussen were recorded in the stump mic. Pant was heard saying in English, ‘If you have half the information, it is better to keep your mouth shut.’ However, this debate was overshadowed by Pant only later. After this, on the third ball itself, the Indian wicket-keeper batsman attacked Kagiso Rabada and tried to play the shot. But after hitting his bat, the ball went into the hands of the wicketkeeper and he returned to the pavilion without opening an account.

Let us tell you that on the second day of the match, Dussen was dismissed after scoring 1 run in 17 balls. He had to return to the pavilion after being caught by Rishabh Pant off Shardul Thakur. However, in replays it was visible that the catch was touching the ground. But Dussen himself left the crease and started coming back. Later this catch of Pant and the wicket of Dussen made a lot of headlines.

Bumrah amazing response to bouncer after Jansen bowled bouncer after bouncer to him. Bumrah we need more such amazing response from u tomorrow. ,pic.twitter.com/D5bfKI8vqo — Kartik Tripathi (@ImKartik05) January 5, 2022

Bumrah also gave a befitting reply to Yansan

Another incident happened on the third day when there was a tussle between Jasprit Bumrah and Marco Yanson. Yanson bowled a bouncer after which he commented on Bumrah. After this, Bumrah and Yanson came face to face by charging towards each other. Later umpire Marais Erasmus intervened. After this, Bumrah gave a befitting reply to Yanson by passing the next short ball across the boundary.

The ongoing Test series between India and South Africa has reached an exciting position. Wanderers where India’s record was good, the hosts have got hold of the match. India had set a target of 240 runs for South Africa to win. By the end of the third day, the hosts scored 118 runs for 2 wickets. South Africa are just 122 runs away from leveling the series with 8 wickets in hand.