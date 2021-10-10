Rishabh Pant’s team will be heavy on MS Dhoni! Due to this power, you will get entry in the final. Hindi News,

New Delhi: IPL 2021 has now reached its last stage. The first playoff of this tournament is starting from today. Delhi Capitals will face Chennai Super Kings in the first qualifier today. Both these teams have equal strength and they have maintained their dominance over all the other teams. But in the meantime, a veteran has described Delhi as more powerful.

Delhi has this power

Ahead of the IPL Qualifier 1 between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings on Sunday, West Indies great Brian Lara heaped praise on the Rishabh Pant-led side’s bowling attack, saying it can beat CSK’s side. However, he cautioned that the team led by the more experienced Mahendra Singh Dhoni has depth in batting and could on any given day take a heavy toll on the team in front.

Told these two teams strong

Lara told cricket.com, “The four teams that have played the best cricket are those four teams eligible to make it to the playoffs.” I am looking forward to Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings. It’s going to be exciting. It is an important game but teams may think that if they miss this time they will have another chance but Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders teams are also very strong.

CSK take advantage of this

The former West Indies captain said that being the more experienced side, CSK may have a slight advantage in the competition. Delhi Capitals have beaten CSK twice in the league stage this season, but the Delhi franchise has a stellar record against the Dhoni-led side in the playoffs. Chennai has defeated Delhi’s team twice in the playoffs. Lara said, ‘It is going to be a tough match and it is very difficult to predict what is going to happen. Chennai has lost its last three matches, while Delhi has also lost its last match.

He said, ‘Delhi’s bowling attack is going to ask a lot of questions to Chennai and they can trouble them a lot. Delhi has the best bowling attack in IPL but CSK has a long batting line-up. I can’t decide who is going to win it. In terms of talent, Delhi has some amazing young players but Chennai has the experience.