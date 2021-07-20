Rishi Kapoor Age, Height, Biography 2021 Wiki, Equity
Rishi KapoorBorn September 4, 1952, he was a legendary actor, director and producer. His excellent acting skills tell us about his height in the Bollywood industry. Rishi Kapoor has appeared in more than 150 films and is said to be the long-lasting face of Bollywood. Rishi Kapoor It comes from the background of the family of actors and actresses.
Biography / Wiki:-
|Real name
|Rishi Raj Kapoor
|nickname
|Chintoo
|Known name
|Rishi Kapoor
|Birthday
|September 4, 1952
|Death date
|April 30, 2020
|Year
|67 years (at the time of death)
|place of origin
|Chamber, Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
|Birthplace
|Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
|Current place of residence
|Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
|Country of Citizenship
|Indian
|Profession
|Bollywood actor
|Marriage status
|marriage
|Girlfriend / office work
|Yasmine (actress)
Dimple Kapadia (actress)
Neetu Singh (actress)
|religion
|Hindu
|Zodiac
|Virgo
|Eating habits
|Non-vegetarian
Education, family, ethnicity:-
|school name
|• Mayo College, Ajmer (
1 year)
• Campion School in Mumbai
|College / university
|Did not attend
|Educational background
|8th failure
|Ethnicity
|Punjab Katori
|Father’s name
|Late Raj Kapoor (actor, filmmaker)
|Mother’s name
|Krishna Kapoor (housewife)
|Brother’s name
|Randhir Kapoor (actor), Rajiv Kapoor (actor)
|Sister name
|Ritu Nanda, Lima Jain
|Spouse / wife name
|Neetu Singh (actress, 1980-present)
|Child (child) name
|Son-Ranbir Kapoor (actor)
Daughter-Riddhima Kapoor Sahani (Designer)
Rishi Kapoor’s nickname Chintoo Given to him by his brother Randyle Kapoor.. I’ve loved acting since I was a kid and always wanted to go acting.During the first few years in the industry he made the following movies Prem Rog, Channi, Nagina, Heena, Bol Radha Bol, It was a big hit.
He is believed to be the former prince of romance.Rishi Kapoor got married Neatusin In a secret ritual.They have two children, son Ranbir Kapoor And daughter Lidima Kapoor.
Career / Awards and Achievements:-
|Awards and achievements
|1970: Bengal Film Journalists’ Association Awards: Special Awards, and I’m the National Film Award for Piero
|1974: Bobby’s Best Actor Award for Filmfare
|2008: Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award
|2010: Apsara Film & Television Producers Guild Awards: Best Actor in Support for Love Aaj Kal
|2013: Times of India Film Awards (TOIFA),
Agney Pass
|2011: Zee Cine Awards: Best Lifetime Jody with Nitusin, Filmfare Awards for Best Actors in Dodunichar
Net worth, housing, automobiles:-
|Net worth
|Rs. 375 chlores (£ 40 million)
|Monthly salary / income
|not clear
|Home address
|Krishna Raj, 27, Pali Hill, Bandra (West), Mumbai
|car
|Audi R8, Mercedes Benz S Class (W222), Nissan X-Trail
favorite:-
|Favorite food
|Yakhni Pulao, Khatti Dal, Fish Fry, Paya
|Favorite food
|Chinese
|Favorite drink
|Black label whiskey
|Favorite hobby
|Sweater collection
Figures, size, height, weight:-
|hair color
|black
|Eye color
|Dark brown
|height
|Feet – 5 feet 8 inches
|Centimeter – 173 cm
|weight
|Kilogram – 70 Kg
