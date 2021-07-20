People

Rishi Kapoor Age, Height, Biography 2021 Wiki, Equity

17 mins ago
Add Comment
by admin
Rishi Kapoor Age, Height, Biography 2021 Wiki, Equity
Written by admin
Rishi Kapoor Age, Height, Biography 2021 Wiki, Equity

Rishi Kapoor Age, Height, Biography 2021 Wiki, Equity

Rishi Kapoor Height Weight Age Death Wife Child Family Biography More 8

Rishi KapoorBorn September 4, 1952, he was a legendary actor, director and producer. His excellent acting skills tell us about his height in the Bollywood industry. Rishi Kapoor has appeared in more than 150 films and is said to be the long-lasting face of Bollywood. Rishi Kapoor It comes from the background of the family of actors and actresses.

Rishi Kapoor Height Weight Age Death Wife Child Family Biography More 8
Rishi Kapoor Height Weight Age Death Wife Child Family Biography More 5

Biography / Wiki:-

Real name Rishi Raj Kapoor
nickname Chintoo
Known name Rishi Kapoor
Birthday September 4, 1952
Death date April 30, 2020
Year 67 years (at the time of death)
place of origin Chamber, Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
Birthplace Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
Current place of residence Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
Country of Citizenship Indian
Profession Bollywood actor
Marriage status marriage
Girlfriend / office work Yasmine (actress)
Dimple Kapadia (actress)
Neetu Singh (actress)
religion Hindu
Zodiac Virgo
Eating habits Non-vegetarian
Rishi Kapoor Height Weight Age Death Wife Child Family Biography More 2

Education, family, ethnicity:-

school name • Mayo College, Ajmer (
1 year)
• Campion School in Mumbai
College / university Did not attend
Educational background 8th failure
Ethnicity Punjab Katori
Father’s name Late Raj Kapoor (actor, filmmaker)
Mother’s name Krishna Kapoor (housewife)
Brother’s name Randhir Kapoor (actor), Rajiv Kapoor (actor)
Sister name Ritu Nanda, Lima Jain
Spouse / wife name Neetu Singh (actress, 1980-present)
Child (child) name Son-Ranbir Kapoor (actor)
Daughter-Riddhima Kapoor Sahani (Designer)
Rishi Kapoor Height Weight Age Death Wife Child Family Biography More 4

Rishi Kapoor’s nickname Chintoo Given to him by his brother Randyle Kapoor.. I’ve loved acting since I was a kid and always wanted to go acting.During the first few years in the industry he made the following movies Prem Rog, Channi, Nagina, Heena, Bol Radha Bol, It was a big hit.

He is believed to be the former prince of romance.Rishi Kapoor got married Neatusin In a secret ritual.They have two children, son Ranbir Kapoor And daughter Lidima Kapoor.

Career / Awards and Achievements:-

Awards and achievements 1970: Bengal Film Journalists’ Association Awards: Special Awards, and I’m the National Film Award for Piero
1974: Bobby’s Best Actor Award for Filmfare
2008: Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award
2010: Apsara Film & Television Producers Guild Awards: Best Actor in Support for Love Aaj Kal
2013: Times of India Film Awards (TOIFA),
Agney Pass
2011: Zee Cine Awards: Best Lifetime Jody with Nitusin, Filmfare Awards for Best Actors in Dodunichar
Rishi Kapoor Height Weight Age Death Wife Child Family Biography More 7

Net worth, housing, automobiles:-

Net worth Rs. 375 chlores (£ 40 million)
Monthly salary / income not clear
Home address Krishna Raj, 27, Pali Hill, Bandra (West), Mumbai
car Audi R8, Mercedes Benz S Class (W222), Nissan X-Trail
Rishi Kapoor Height Weight Age Death Wife Child Family Biography More

favorite:-

Favorite food Yakhni Pulao, Khatti Dal, Fish Fry, Paya
Favorite food Chinese
Favorite drink Black label whiskey
Favorite hobby Sweater collection
Rishi Kapoor Height Weight Age Death Wife Child Family Biography More 6

Figures, size, height, weight:-

hair color black
Eye color Dark brown
height Feet – 5 feet 8 inches
Centimeter – 173 cm
weight Kilogram – 70 Kg

Learn more Govinda , Pankaji Kapoor & Parinity Chopra

Celebrity Poll 2021

Who is your favorite Indian politician?Polling options are limited because JavaScript is disabled in the browser.


  • Narendra Modi 38%, 101 vote

    101 vote 38%

    101 votes-38% of all votes

  • Arvind Keziwar 19%, 50 vote

    50 vote 19%

    50 votes-19% of all votes

  • Rahul Gandhi 15%, 39 vote

    39 vote 15%

    39 votes-15% of all votes

  • Mamuta Banerjee 12%, 32 vote

    32 vote 12%

    32 votes-12% of all votes

  • Adityanas Yogi 10%, 27 vote

    27 vote Ten%

    27 votes-10% of all votes

  • Amit Shah 7%, 18 vote

    18 vote 7%

    18 votes-7% of all votes

Total votes: 267

Voter: 225

July 20, 2021December 31, 2021

XX

You or your IP have already voted.







28stock

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment