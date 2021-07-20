Rishi Kapoor Age, Height, Biography 2021 Wiki, Equity

Rishi KapoorBorn September 4, 1952, he was a legendary actor, director and producer. His excellent acting skills tell us about his height in the Bollywood industry. Rishi Kapoor has appeared in more than 150 films and is said to be the long-lasting face of Bollywood. Rishi Kapoor It comes from the background of the family of actors and actresses.

Biography / Wiki:-

Real name Rishi Raj Kapoor nickname Chintoo Known name Rishi Kapoor Birthday September 4, 1952 Death date April 30, 2020 Year 67 years (at the time of death) place of origin Chamber, Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Birthplace Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Current place of residence Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Country of Citizenship Indian Profession Bollywood actor Marriage status marriage Girlfriend / office work Yasmine (actress)

Dimple Kapadia (actress)

Neetu Singh (actress) religion Hindu Zodiac Virgo Eating habits Non-vegetarian

Education, family, ethnicity:-

school name • Mayo College, Ajmer (

1 year)

• Campion School in Mumbai College / university Did not attend Educational background 8th failure Ethnicity Punjab Katori Father’s name Late Raj Kapoor (actor, filmmaker) Mother’s name Krishna Kapoor (housewife) Brother’s name Randhir Kapoor (actor), Rajiv Kapoor (actor) Sister name Ritu Nanda, Lima Jain Spouse / wife name Neetu Singh (actress, 1980-present) Child (child) name Son-Ranbir Kapoor (actor)

Daughter-Riddhima Kapoor Sahani (Designer)

Rishi Kapoor’s nickname Chintoo Given to him by his brother Randyle Kapoor.. I’ve loved acting since I was a kid and always wanted to go acting.During the first few years in the industry he made the following movies Prem Rog, Channi, Nagina, Heena, Bol Radha Bol, It was a big hit.

He is believed to be the former prince of romance.Rishi Kapoor got married Neatusin In a secret ritual.They have two children, son Ranbir Kapoor And daughter Lidima Kapoor.

Career / Awards and Achievements:-

Awards and achievements 1970: Bengal Film Journalists’ Association Awards: Special Awards, and I’m the National Film Award for Piero 1974: Bobby’s Best Actor Award for Filmfare 2008: Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award 2010: Apsara Film & Television Producers Guild Awards: Best Actor in Support for Love Aaj Kal 2013: Times of India Film Awards (TOIFA),

Agney Pass 2011: Zee Cine Awards: Best Lifetime Jody with Nitusin, Filmfare Awards for Best Actors in Dodunichar

Net worth, housing, automobiles:-

Net worth Rs. 375 chlores (£ 40 million) Monthly salary / income not clear Home address Krishna Raj, 27, Pali Hill, Bandra (West), Mumbai car Audi R8, Mercedes Benz S Class (W222), Nissan X-Trail

favorite:-

Favorite food Yakhni Pulao, Khatti Dal, Fish Fry, Paya Favorite food Chinese Favorite drink Black label whiskey Favorite hobby Sweater collection

Figures, size, height, weight:-

hair color black Eye color Dark brown height Feet – 5 feet 8 inches Centimeter – 173 cm weight Kilogram – 70 Kg

