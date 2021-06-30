Rishi Kapoor Got Emotional To See Ranbir Kapoor’s Film’s Trailer

New Delhi: Rishi Kapoor, popularly known as Chocolate Boy in Bollywood, may not be with us today, but his memories still remain in everyone’s heart, whose stories go viral on social media from time to time. Son is associated with Ranbir Kapoor’s film ‘Sanju’. Rishi Kapoor became very emotional after seeing the trailer.

The film Sanju has completed three years, this film proved to be quite a hit, when the trailer of this film was released when Rishi Kapoor was among us and he was very emotional after seeing the trailer of this film. And after seeing this, while sharing a post, he had spoken heart to Ranbir in which he said – You don’t know how emotional I have become at this time.

Vinod and Raju showed me the trailer of Sanju and I have no words. Seeing your first glimpse in the trailer, I didn’t even think it was you. I thought Sanjay Dutt has really come. Rishi Kapoor further says ok, ok. Your son should not be offered so much. You should do more work now, you can improve more. This is how Rishi Kapoor expressed his feelings.

The work of Ranbir Kapoor in the film Sanju has been very commendable. Seeing whom not only Rishi Kapoor, everyone was surprised to see his acting. His acting was highly praised. The film was directed by Raju Hirani and produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra. The film was a biopic of Sanjay Dutt.

Talking about Rishi Kapoor there, he died on 30 April. He breathed his last at HN Reliance Hospital in Mumbai. He was fighting cancer for a long time. He also stayed for a year in New York for treatment. Neetu Kapoor was also with him. But on 29 April, his health suddenly deteriorated, the next day he said goodbye to the world.