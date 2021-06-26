Rishi kapoor kissing scenes divya bharti sets film deewana

New Delhi. When the film ‘Deewana’ was released in Bollywood cinema on June 25, 1992, the crowd of the audience became uncontrollable to watch this film. Apart from Rishi Kapoor, Divya Bharti and Shahrukh Khan were playing the lead roles in this film. This was the first film of Shahrukh Khan, the King Khan of Bollywood. But as much as this film was special for the audience, there are many interesting stories associated with this film.

An anecdote related to this film had happened with the film’s actress Divya Bharti, Divya Bharti was one of the most beautiful actresses of Bollywood. Seeing her beauty, even the biggest actors used to lose their cool. And the lead actor of this film Rishi Kapoor also became uncontrollable after seeing these special acts. He also did a surprising job on the shooting of the film itself. This whole story –

Actually, during the shooting of the film ‘Deewana’, Rishi had to show a kissing scene with Divya. In which Rishi only had to come back close to Divya’s mouth, but during that time Rishi Kapoor became so uncontrollable that he had forcibly ‘kissed’ Divya. Could not keep it and he kissed Divya Bharti at the same time.

Seeing this act of Rishi, Divya Bharti was very scared. She got angry and ran away from there. After which the director of the film Raj Kanwar persuaded Divya to bring her back for the shoot. After this the scene was shot again. Let us tell you that Rishi Kapoor and Shahrukh were in the lead role in this film and Divya Bharti was the heroine.

After this film, the pair did not work again. Divya Bharti died on the night of 5 April 1993, shortly after marrying Sajid Nadiadwala. And on 30 April 2020, Rishi Kapoor also left this world saying goodbye.