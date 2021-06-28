Rishi Kapoor Left His Property For His Son Ranbir Kapoor

New Delhi. Rishi Kapoor, the famous actor of Hindi cinema, was a big name and face of the industry. He won the hearts of the audience for many years by working in many superhit films. Of course, Rishi Kapoor is not with us today, but people still remember his films and his contribution to the industry. It would not be wrong at all to say that Rishi Kapoor was a family rich. His entire family was associated with the film industry. In such a situation, Rishi Kapoor had no shortage of wealth and property. Rishi Kapoor passed away on 30 April 2020. Rishi Kapoor and Neetu have two children. Son Ranbir Kapoor and daughter Riddhima Kapoor. In such a situation, know what the actor has left behind for his children and wife.

Rishi Kapoor did many superhit films

Looking at the film career of late actor Rishi Kapoor, he has done about 92 films. Out of which 36 of his films were super hit. By the way, Rishi Kapoor did as a child artist in the film ‘Mera Naam Joker’. But for the first time in the film ‘Bobby’ appeared on the big screen in a young form. After the film ‘Bobby’ became a superhit, Rishi Kapoor never looked back.

Also read- Rishi Kapoor had reached to meet underworld don Dawood Ibrahim without fear, had talked about coming back to Mumbai

Rishi Kapoor was the owner of 300 crores

Rishi Kapoor’s annual income was Rs 20 crore. Apart from this, Rishi Kapoor also has many of his properties. Along with this, he also has many luxury cars. If estimated, they are 100 crores. Before the death of actor Rishi Kapoor, his net worth is about 300 crores.

Rishi Kapoor used to earn from advertisements

By the way, let us tell you that Rishi Kapoor was also a film producer and director along with films. He also had a separate business as well. From where they used to earn. Along with this, Rishi Kapoor also used to do many advertisements. From where they used to earn. He was also associated with a project called ‘Sharmaji Namkeen’ by Hitesh Bhatia.

Also read- Rishi Kapoor Death: End of an era, started his film journey as a child artist

Rishi Kapoor did many films from 2008 to 2020

Rishi Kapoor returned to the big screen after a long time. He did about 25 films between 2008 and 2020. In which many superhit movies are included. Which includes great films like ‘Love Aaj Kal’, ‘Agneepath’, Rajma-Chawal and ‘Shuddh Desi Romance’. Rishi Kapoor did the film ‘102 Not Out’ with actor Amitabh Bachchan. In which the pair of both was well-liked.

Rishi Kapoor wanted to see Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding

Rishi Kapoor’s son Ranbir Kapoor is dating actress Alia Bhatt. The news of the marriage of both of them is also coming out for a long time. At the same time, Rishi Kapoor also wanted Ranbir to get married. But his wish could not be fulfilled.