Rishi Kapoor was planning Alia Bhatt and Ranbir’s wedding in 2020 itself, Subhash Ghai revealed! Rishi Kapoor was planning Alia Bhatt and Ranbir’s wedding in 2020 itself, Subhash Ghai revealed!

Rishi Kapoor dies due to cancer

However, Rishi Kapoor died of cancer on 30 April that year. Subhash told Bombay Times, “I remember in January 2020, when I went to meet Rishi Kapoor at his house to invite him to receive the WWI Maestro Award 2020 at our annual convocation of Whistling Woods International.

had a long conversation

We had a long conversation as good friends. He was very happy to share with me that he was planning to have his son Ranbir’s wedding with Alia in a big way in December 2020.

gave a deep sorrow

But he suddenly gave a deep sorrow to all of us.” Rishi Kapoor’s dream that he was dreaming could not be fulfilled, he wanted to bring Alia to his house with pomp.

This marriage is happening without them

However, now this marriage is happening without him. Alia Bhatt’s uncle Robin Bhatt had recently confirmed that she will tie the knot with Ranbir on April 14.

Preparations are going on very vigorously

The Mehndi ceremony will also take place on April 13. The wedding will take place at Ranbir’s house in Bandra. Many things are coming out about the wedding and the preparations are going on very vigorously.