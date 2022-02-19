Rishi Sunak, son-in-law of Narayan Murthy became the hero of Britain’s youth, may become the first Hindu British PM

Since Brexit, Britain has been in a period of not only economic but also political upheaval. On one hand, while Corona has destroyed the economy of the whole world, Britain has drawn a new line in the fight against this epidemic.

A booster dose of the vaccine has been given to more than 65 per cent of the population across the UK. Although the current British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been accused of not handling the Kovid epidemic in the middle, but a celebration (party) in the period of lockdown seems to be overshadowing Johnson. Although we all know that Britain has spread colonialism and imperialism all over the world. But see the beauty of this democracy that because of breaking the rules and doing just one party, Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s opposition has become vocal within his party and the Prime Minister’s chair can go.

You can gauge the scale of correctness in politics from this incident alone. Now the latest situation is that a discussion not only in the political corridors of Britain but also among the common people here has gained a lot of emphasis whether Indian-origin Rishi Sunak is going to become the next Prime Minister of Britain? Is Britain going to get the first Hindu prime minister?

Sunak is currently the UK’s Finance Minister (Chancellor of the Exchequer) and his age is only 41 years. For the first time he reached Parliament in 2015 as a Conservative Party MP and since then his share in Britain’s economic policies has been seen.

In 2018, Rishi Sunak joined Theresa May’s government as a minister. In 2019, he was made the Chief Secretary of the Treasury. In Britain, this post is the largest and strongest post in the Ministry of Finance after the minister.

Rishi Sunak also played a big role in Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s election campaign. An Oxford graduate in economics, philosophy and politics, Sunak is a prolific speaker. Therefore, during the election campaign on several occasions, Sunak took part in the TV debate in place of Johnson. The Conservative Party has often forwarded him for media interviews. Despite this, the British public hardly knew Sunak.

In just five years of coming into politics, Boris Johnson made him chancellor, people did not know much about Rishi, but in just two years, Rishi became so popular among the youth of Britain that the youth of this place is now the rising star of the Conservative Party. see as

When Britain’s Finance Minister Sajid Javid resigned a few weeks after Brexit, after that this young MP was given the responsibility of an important ministry like the Finance Ministry. When Rishi became the Chancellor of the Exchequer, ie Finance Minister, Kovid 19 was spreading but could not take the form of an epidemic, immediately after that the Johnson government decided to lockdown nationwide and the responsibility of the chancellor was to get the country out of the economic crisis in this period. She came.

Rishi had to announce a massive package of financial help for the security of employment, as well as keeping inflation under control in this era of Kovid proved to be a big challenge. Meanwhile, a statement by Rishi Sunak made him a hero of the youth here when he said that the coming generations cannot be raised as mere bill paying people. They have to think better and our government will do so.

It is now common knowledge in India that Rishi Sunak is the husband of Infosys founder Narayan Murthy’s daughter Akshata, that is, her son-in-law. Sunak has strongly supported Brexit since the beginning of his political career and has strengthened his position in the party.

He is also Boris’s favorite MP by supporting Boris Johnson’s policies by opposing the strategy that former Prime Minister Theresa May had done in leaving the European Union, and as a result of this, Boris Johnson gave Rishi Sunak as big as the Finance Ministry before the budget. Assigned the ministry which is considered to be the third largest ministry in Britain.

Rishi Sunak became the first Hindu Chancellor of Britain on 13 February 2020. Sunak had taken the oath of allegiance as an MP by placing his hand on the Bhagavad Gita. On the occasion of Diwali at 11, Downing Street i.e. on the stairs of his residence, worshiped for the progress of the country by lighting lamps and requested the people of Britain as well as the Hindus settled here to follow the rules of lockdown.

While Rishi Sunak was urging people to follow the rules with the Diwali lamp, his prime minister was throwing a party to celebrate the downfall of Dominic Cummings. The matter did not remain hidden for a long time and came out. First the opponents made the issue, then there was opposition within the party also on this matter. There was an allegation of breaking the rules and later when Prime Minister Boris Johnson accepted it, the matter turned into a “partygate” scandal.

Now this matter has progressed so much inside that the party started giving preference to Boris Johnson’s favorite minister over him and he is standing on the verge of becoming the British Prime Minister. If this happens, Rishi will be the first Hindu Prime Minister of Britain. However, their challenges are no less. Now that the wave of Omicron is also on the way to end, unemployment is decreasing in Britain but the people here are facing inflation.

If we look at the inflation data in Britain, then it is being seen at the highest speed in the last several decades. Therefore, controlling inflation is a big challenge not only for Rishi as a finance minister but also for his political future.

