Rising Covid Cases Force Organizers to Cancel New Orleans Jazz Fest

The growing number of Covid-19 cases has forced organizers to cancel the Jazz Fest in New Orleans, scheduled for October, officials said on Sunday.

The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, scheduled for October 8-17, blamed the cancellation on the “exponential growth of new Covid cases in New Orleans and the region and the ongoing public health emergency.” . Ticket holders will soon receive emails describing refund options.

The festival, which was normally held in the spring, had been moved to the fall in the hope that vaccinations would make the event possible.

Covid-19 infections hit a record high this month in Louisiana, with the state reporting 4,600 daily cases in the past seven days, according to a New York Times database. Hospitalizations increased 140% to a daily average of 2,037 and deaths increased 193% to an average of 30 per day.