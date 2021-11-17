Risk for Leader of Belarus: Migrants He Lured May Want to Stay

He regrets spending more than $ 4,000 and freezing days in the woods and not offering much in the way of jobs and other opportunities in just one poor, extremely repressed former Soviet republic.

But, after a failed attempt to sneak across the border last week, he was beaten by Polish security forces, showing cracks in his pants, he said, adding that Belarus looked more attractive than returning to Iraq, or had more encounters with Polish people. Soldiers and border guards. He said he wanted to apply for asylum in Belarus.

“Belarus,” he said, “is a very good country.”

Dictators don’t usually have to worry about praising their country, but Mr. Lukashenko, often described as “Europe’s last dictator”, will face serious headaches if immigrants begin seeking political asylum in Belarus. It is a predominantly Orthodox Christian nation with limited experience in accommodating foreign immigrants and, like Poland and other Eastern European countries, is generally hostile to non-Christian settlers outside Europe.

Belarus has spent weeks condemning Poland for violating international law by refusing to consider asylum requests and pushing back migrants – most of whom are fleeing poverty but some of whom have legal claims to seek refuge as refugees due to war or persecution – which they do across borders.