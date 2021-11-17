Risk for Leader of Belarus: Migrants He Lured May Want to Stay
BRUZGI, Belarus – He ruled for 27 years with an iron fist, massive street protests, several rounds of Western sanctions and an alleged plot by his ally Russia to remove him.
But President Alexander G. The threat that Lukashenko has never had to fight before is now taking shape in a refugee camp on his country’s border with Poland. After helping desperate migrants to Europe, Mr. Lukashenko is suddenly confronted by people like Belle Nisu, a 21-year-old Kurd from Iraq who prefers Belarus and wants to settle here.
Many of the more than 2,000 people crossing the Belarusian side of the razor wire at Bruges, a large, closed border, insist they will not give up trying to enter the European Union. But fearing repatriation, Mr Nisu and others have questioned whether staying in Belarus is the best option.
“I want to go to Germany, but if that is not possible, I will stay here,” Mr Nisu said after visiting a large warehouse near the border on Wednesday, which Belarusian authorities have converted into a migrant holding center. Trying to release pressure on the border – and burning the often horrible image of the country.
He regrets spending more than $ 4,000 and freezing days in the woods and not offering much in the way of jobs and other opportunities in just one poor, extremely repressed former Soviet republic.
But, after a failed attempt to sneak across the border last week, he was beaten by Polish security forces, showing cracks in his pants, he said, adding that Belarus looked more attractive than returning to Iraq, or had more encounters with Polish people. Soldiers and border guards. He said he wanted to apply for asylum in Belarus.
“Belarus,” he said, “is a very good country.”
Dictators don’t usually have to worry about praising their country, but Mr. Lukashenko, often described as “Europe’s last dictator”, will face serious headaches if immigrants begin seeking political asylum in Belarus. It is a predominantly Orthodox Christian nation with limited experience in accommodating foreign immigrants and, like Poland and other Eastern European countries, is generally hostile to non-Christian settlers outside Europe.
Belarus has spent weeks condemning Poland for violating international law by refusing to consider asylum requests and pushing back migrants – most of whom are fleeing poverty but some of whom have legal claims to seek refuge as refugees due to war or persecution – which they do across borders.
But what Belarus presented as a humanitarian crisis was to push for pressure on Europe to lift sanctions imposed by the European Union after last year’s presidential election. Seen as the forerunner of the “hybrid war” engineered by Lukashenko.
Following Tuesday’s skirmish at the Bruzzi crossing point, Polish troops stormed just a few yards from the refugee camp, with the Belarussian side recording a strong warning message in English, which some migrants understand: “If you do not follow, order, force may be used against you.”
On Wednesday, a number of migrants again pushed the razor wire, which marked the border, but did not break it. As evening approached, Polish border guards were pulling out more razor wires near the spot where the migrants had briefly broken into on Tuesday.
Hoping to move to Poland and then fleeing Germany, desperate parents sent a group of young girls to the razor wire and sent Polish guards to plead. “I love you Poland,” he shouted in English. “Please help me. Please open the door.”
Jangi Rasool, a 36-year-old Iraqi Kurd, said he felt bad for the Polish army. “They are freezing like us and obeying orders from the politicians who are playing the game,” he said.
Mr Rasool sleeps in a small tent with his wife and three young children – he has only one sleeping bag – and says he is looking forward to the money he has saved by selling the family’s car and furniture in the town of Sulaymaniyah. Northern Iraq was almost over. He waved what he said: 200 Belarusian rubles, about $ 80.
Poland’s defense minister announced on Wednesday that his country would fight “not months, but years” to stop migrants, further dimming the prospects for those hoping to enter the European Union via Belarus. Lukashenko has a dilemma: what to do? His country has given access to thousands of people but now who can’t get out?
During a visit to Warsaw last month, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, the exiled leader of Belarus’s opposition, said 10,000 to 15,000 migrants had already arrived in her country and that if they got stuck in Belarus, it would be a “big problem for Lukashenko.”
“He has to deal with all of these people somehow,” she said.
It is unknown at this time what he will do after leaving the post. However, the flow has slowed down in recent months. , Syria and Yemen.
Asked how Belarus would respond to asylum requests, Yuri Karayev, a former home minister who is now an aide to Mr Lukashenko in charge of the Grodno border region, expressed surprise on Wednesday that anyone would want to settle in Belarus. He said he did not know how the government would respond to asylum requests.
Understand the Belarus-Poland border crisis
The migration crisis. Be aware that the gathering of migrants on the eastern border of the European Union has created growing barriers between Belarus and the European Union:
“I’m glad people like it here, but it’s up to the president to decide what happens,” he said in an interview while visiting a newly opened holding center for migrants outside the Bruzzi border area.
EU accuses Belarus of setting up migration crisis Karayev denied the allegations, saying people had flown in from countries like Iraq on tourist visas of their choice, which gave them the right to travel around the country at will. “We have nothing to do with this crisis,” he said.
He said the government was trying to reduce tensions by moving migrants from the border fence. The real culprits, he said, are German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who declared in 2015 that her country was open to immigrants.
About 1,100 people, Mr. Karyev said, have already moved into the new holding center. The remaining 800 or more people in the so-called “jungle” camp will be called upon to join their warehouse, where people have food, bedding, electricity and shelter from the bitter cold to charge their phones.
Daria Ibrahim Mohammed, one of those who agreed to relocate, said he was upset “after spending so much money and just freezing.” He said he would seek asylum in Belarus if that was the only way to avoid deportation to Iraq.
Another Iraqi, Shajawan Mohammed, said she would like to stay in Belarus with her husband if EU doors remain closed. Exhausted after nearly a month in the jungle on the Polish border, she said Belarus was not her first choice but “it’s much better than going back to Iraq.”
Immigrants give different accounts of the role played by Belarusian security officials in the crisis. Some say they were taken to weak points in the border fence and were also given wire cutters. Others say he organized his own adventures in Poland without any help from Belarus.
Aso Ahmed, a 25-year-old Kurd from Iraq, said he had been involved in two large-scale infiltration attempts on the border, most recently in violent clashes with Polish border guards on Tuesday, who fired water cannons and tear gas canisters. Stones and debris are being cut. He said the effort was organized by immigrants, not Belarusians. “It wasn’t part of it,” he said.
Mr Ahmed refused to leave the border camp and go to a brick warehouse a few hundred yards away, for fear of gathering people to evacuate to Iraq. “It’s a trap,” he said. “If I had been deported, I would probably have died.”
