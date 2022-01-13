Rita Bahuguna Joshi demands ticket for his son mayank joshi Which BJP leaders are concerned about the bright future of their children, seeking tickets for their son, know

Rita Bahuguna Joshi demands ticket for his son mayank joshi Which BJP leaders are concerned about the bright future of their youngsters, seeking tickets for their son, know

Earlier, Swami Prasad Maurya had additionally demanded a ticket for his son. At current, his daughter Sanghamitra Maurya is an MP from Badaun on a BJP ticket. Swami Prasad Maurya has resigned and he’s accusing the Yogi authorities of neglecting the Dalits, the oppressed, the downtrodden and the backward.

The BJP in Uttar Pradesh, on the one hand, is anxious about the resignation of MLAs and ministers, whereas on the different hand, tickets for their members of the family are being ‘demanded’ by many senior celebration leaders. BJP MP Rita Bahuguna Joshi has sought ticket for her son Mayank Joshi from Lucknow Cantt seat. At current, a gathering of the BJP Election Committee is happening in Delhi during which the names of the candidates are additionally being mentioned. In keeping with media stories, BJP could quickly launch the first listing.

Rita Bahuguna Joshi says that her son is in politics repeatedly since 2009 and he’s lively in politics from Lucknow itself. So his son needs to be given ticket from Lucknow Cantt seat. A two-time MLA from Lucknow Cantt, Rita Bahuguna Joshi was elected MP from Allahabad (now Prayagraj) in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Rita Bahuguna left the Congress and joined the BJP in 2016.

In keeping with media stories, BJP MP Jagdambika Pal can also be demanding a ticket for his son. Together with this, the Deputy CM of Uttar Pradesh Keshav Prasad Maurya can also be demanding a ticket for his son. BJP MP from Mohanlal Ganj and Union Minister Kaushal Kishor can also be seeking ticket for his son. These are the names of BJP leaders who are demanding tickets for their members of the family in the UP meeting elections.

On this election, CM Yogi can contest from the seat of Ayodhya. Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya can contest from Kaushambi’s Sirathu meeting and Dr. Dinesh Sharma from Lucknow seat. Nonetheless, the official listing of BJP remains to be awaited.