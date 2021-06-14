Rita Moreno, 89, means business in super chic pantsuit at the Puerto Rican Day Parade Celebration



Rita Moreno was noticed giving a chat at Sunday’s Puerto Rican Day Parade Celebration that was held throughout the 2021 Tribeca Competition.

The 89-year-old icon gave the impression to be in good spirits as she posed for just a few photographs at the occasion earlier than she took to a stage to talk about her experiences as an actress.

Her look at the celebration occurred previous to the launch of the highly-awaited remake of West Facet Story, in which she is about to seem and govt produce.

Moreno was dressed in a trendy black jacket that was offset by a flowing white shirt throughout her look at the pageant.

She was additionally seen in a pair of pants and a set of high-heeled sneakers that each matched the shade of her outerwear.

The EGOT-winning actress accessorized with an eye catching necklace and an ornate pair of gold earrings whereas chatting with her followers.

Her lovely silver hair was lower brief and fell to only beneath her eyebrows as she hung out at the celebration.

Mariem Perez Riera, who directed the soon-to-be-released documentary Rita Moreno: Simply A Woman Who Determined To Go For It, was additionally current throughout the occasion.

Moreno’s look throughout the celebration comes previous to the launch of the remake of West Facet Story.

The actress portrayed Anita in the authentic 1961 movie, which was tailored from the Broadway musical of the similar title by Leonard Bernstein and Stephen Sondheim.

The play itself was initially primarily based on Shakespeare’s Romeo And Juliet, and it follows its storyline intently.

The movie model of West Facet Story was met with widespread important acclaim following its 1961 launch, and it gained a complete of ten Academy Awards, together with Finest Image.

Moreno herself gained the distinction for Finest Supporting Actress for her efforts on the characteristic.

Improvement on the movie’s remake was first introduced in 2014 when director Steven Spielberg initially expressed his need to helm a brand new model of the flick, and his involvement with the undertaking was made official in 2018.

Three years later, screenwriter Tony Kushner, who beforehand collaborated with the 74-year-old filmmaker on Lincoln and Munich, revealed that he was engaged on the film’s script.

Performers started being added to the movie’s solid in 2018, with Ansel Elgort and Rachel Zegler taking over the roles of Tony and Maria, respectively.

Moreno is about to painting Valentina, a reworked model of Doc, who was performed by Ned Glass in the authentic flick, whereas her outdated half will probably be stuffed by Ariana DeBose.

The much-celebrated actress additionally serves as an govt producer on the undertaking.

Different performers who will seem in the much-awaited characteristic embrace Brian d’Arcy James, Corey Stoll and Ana Isabelle.

Bodily manufacturing initially started in the summer time of 2019, with capturing going down in and round New York Metropolis.

The movie’s crew then moved to close by New Jersey earlier than filming ultimately wrapped in September of that 12 months.

The characteristic was initially alleged to make its debut in December of final 12 months, though its premiere was delayed resulting from the onset of the world pandemic.

West Facet Story is at the moment set to be made accessible to the public on December tenth, which falls on the anniversary of the authentic movie’s launch.