Rita Ora and Taika Waititi pack on the PDA and get cosy with Tessa Thompson after all-night party 

Rita Ora and Taika Waititi pack on the PDA and get cosy with Tessa Thompson after all-night get together



Rita Ora and her boyfriend Taika Waititi’s relationship gave the impression to be hotting up as they packed on the PDA and put on a cosy show with Tessa Thompson on Sunday.

The singer, 30, was seen smiling and leaning in for a kiss from her director beau, 45, whereas enjoyable exterior of his Sydney dwelling with the actress, 37, following an all-night get together.

In photos obtained solely by MailOnline, the trio gave the impression to be in nice spirits as they wrapped their arms round one another and beamed smiles over al fresco drinks.

Shut: Rita Ora and her boyfriend Taika Waititi’s relationship gave the impression to be hotting up as they packed on the PDA and put on a cosy show with Tessa Thompson exterior his Sydney dwelling on Sunday

Rita minimize an effortlessly stylish determine in a skin-tight black gown which she styled with a tan jacket and sun shades whereas sitting exterior with her beau and pal.

The sweetness wore her locks down and curly, letting them cascade over her shoulder and fall round her face as she leaned in nearer to Tessa and Taika.

Additionally preserving issues relaxed, the JoJo Rabbit and Thor director sported a light-weight blue shirt over a white T-shirt and additionally accessorised with black sun shades.

What an evening: The singer, 30, was seen smiling and leaning in for a kiss from her director beau, 45, whereas enjoyable exterior of his Sydney dwelling with the actress, 37, following an all-night get together

Locking lips: Rita and Taika couldn’t resist sharing kisses as they chatted to different buddies exterior

In the meantime, Tessa, who has starred in Taika’s film Thor as character Valkyrie, seemed trendy in a black leather-based jacket and trousers which flashed a glimpse at her toned thighs.

The cosy snaps come after The Sydney Morning Herald’s Personal Sydney reported that Rita has ‘moved in’ to the director’s dwelling in Sydney’s prosperous japanese suburbs.

Taika is at the moment in Sydney to movie the fourth instalment of the Marvel movie Thor, known as Thor: Love and Thunder.

Chris Hemsworth reprises his function as the Norse God, whereas Natalie Portman returns as astrophysicist Dr Jane Foster who will remodel into the feminine model of Thor.

Hotting up: Rita and Taika went public with their relationship late final month, with the singer having arrived in Australia earlier this 12 months to movie The Voice

In the center: Taika draped one arm over Tessa whereas Rita leaned in to plant a peck on his cheek

Cosy: Rita then shared the love as she moved over her beau and obtained nearer to Tessa

Relaxed: The trio gave the impression to be having fun with every others firm as they chatted exterior and Tessa couldn’t cease smiling as she cosied into Taika and laughed throughout him with Rita

All wrapped up: Rita donned a tan jacket whereas Tessa opted for a leather-based coat throughout the al fresco drinks session

One thing humorous? The British singer appeared notably taken by one thing entertaining throughout their shut dialog

Colleagues: Tessa starred in Thor as character Valkyrie, which Taika directed (additionally pictured left is Rita)

In the meantime, Rita not too long ago wrapped up filming as a coach on Channel Seven’s reboot of The Voice Australia alongside Man Sebastian, Keith City and Jessica Mauboy.

Every day Mail Australia has contacted each Rita and Taika’s respective administration groups for remark.

Simply final week, Rita and Taika have been seen out for lunch at the Chiswick restaurant in the upmarket suburb of Woollahra.

The brand new couple seemed loved-up as they headed out an off-the-cuff lunch for 2 at the Sydney hotspot to fulfill actor Chris Hemsworth, his finest mate Aaron Grist and Matt Damon’s spouse Luciana Barroso.

Gal buddies: Rita and Tessa sat nose-to-nose at one level, with the actress resting her toned legs throughout the singer

Leaning in: Taika obtained near Tessa whereas she lounged on a white seat and one other pal carried out a contemporary bottle of wine

Carrying on? The trio all gave the impression to be having fun with their orange drinks after an evening of partying in Australia

Enjoyable instances: The ladies beamed with delight whereas Taika seemed a bit perplexed at their laughter

The place’ve you been? Rita walked over to Taika and Tessa holding onto her pink cellphone and placing on an animated show

Eh? Taika seemed a bit confused as he chatted to his girlfriend on the cream exterior couch

Beautiful: Rita exuded type in a skin-tight black gown which she accessorised with a necklace and sun shades

Pucker up: Rita and Taika didn’t maintain again as they passionately kissed whereas sitting exterior with their buddies

Rita and Taika went public late final month after they arrived collectively at the premiere of RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Underneath at the Sydney Opera Home.

They prevented being photographed on the crimson carpet, however took their seats aspect by aspect in the entrance row as soon as inside the venue.

In keeping with The Solar, the pair have made no secret they’re collectively amongst their well-known mates – and issues could possibly be getting severe.

Rita break up from French director Romain Gavras earlier this 12 months.

Make room for him! Taika walked over to the girls and one other pal, throwing his arms up as they chatted

Cool: The Jojo Rabbit director seemed sharp in a blue shirt and black trousers paired with a bandana round his neck

Getting a refill? Rita held onto the door whereas heading again exterior with a full glass

Occasion: It is thought that the buddies had spent the whole night time collectively and continued ingesting into the early morning

Image time: Tessa and Rita gave the impression to be in good spirits as they snapped just a few photographs and checked out the cellphone display screen

Friends: Australian mannequin Zac Stenmark was additionally seen having fun with some drinks at Taika’s place with Tessa and Rita

Swapping seats: Taika moved round throughout the festivities, having fun with a smoke on his white lounger at one level

It’s believed that Taika break up from his spouse, Chelsea Winstanley, in 2018 following seven years of marriage. They share two daughters, Te Hinekāhu, eight, and Matewa Kiritapu, 5.

Taika is at the moment directing the Thor sequel and final 12 months scooped an Oscar for finest Tailored Screenplay for Jojo Rabbit.

Rita jetted to Australia earlier this 12 months to look on The Voice – in the wake of her lockdown flouting in the UK.

She beforehand apologised after breaking lockdown guidelines to host a thirtieth birthday celebration at a Notting Hill restaurant.

The star apologised after being criticised for internet hosting the occasion at a time when gatherings of greater than six folks had been banned.

Ambiance: Rita and Taika chatted subsequent to their buddies throughout the laid-back ingesting session exterior

Offering the leisure? The host threw up his arms and joked round whereas talking to Tessa on the comfortable seat

Going for it: The actress obtained very animated whereas holding her cellphone up in the air (left) and flashed a glimpse of her abs as she walked round (proper)

Dialog: Rita stood and cradled her beverage whereas chatting to her new beau

New couple: The duo solely went public with their relationship final month however appear to be going robust