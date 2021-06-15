Rita Ora looks incredible in a plunging lace top as she enjoys an evening at Craig’s in LA

She just lately surpassed a whopping 5 billion streams on Spotify.

And Rita Ora lower a sometimes fashionable determine as she loved an evening out at Craig’s in West Hollywood on Monday.

The singer, 30, ensured all eyes had been on her as she donned a beige retro-inspired blazer with a matching pair of trousers.

Wow: Rita Ora lower a sometimes fashionable determine as she loved an evening out at Craig’s in West Hollywood on Monday

Rita cinched her waist with a black belt whereas she additionally donned a black lace top with a plunging neckline.

The hitmaker added top to her body with a pair of black heels whereas she additionally sported a silver necklace.

Letting her blonde locks fall free down her shoulders, Rita accomplished her look with a mild pallet of make-up.

It comes after Rita just lately gushed about her new position as decide on the Australian model of The Voice franchise.

Wanting good: The singer, 30, ensured all eyes had been on her as she donned a beige retro-inspired blazer with a matching pair of trousers

Rita instructed the Each day Telegraph on Sunday: ‘I am so excited to affix the teaching panel on The Voice Australia this yr.

‘I really feel so honoured to be a a part of a present the place all of us really feel so impressed and pushed to make goals come true.’

Rita spent a number of months in Australia engaged on The Voice the place she was understood to have ‘moved in’ with Thor director Taika Waititi throughout her keep.

New gig: It comes after Rita just lately gushed about her new position as decide on the Australian model of The Voice franchise

Romance: Rita just lately left Australia amid her romantic involvement with Thor director Taika Waititi (pictured)

Rita and Taika went public late in April once they arrived collectively at the premiere of RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Below at the Sydney Opera Home.

They prevented being photographed on the crimson carpet, however took their seats aspect by aspect in the entrance row as soon as contained in the venue.

It’s believed that Taika break up from his spouse, Chelsea Winstanley, in 2018 following seven years of marriage. They share two daughters, Te Hinekāhu, eight, and Matewa Kiritapu, 5.