Rita Ora shows off her incredibly toned figure as she completes an intense workout

She quickly relocated to Australia initially of February to movie the 2021 season of The Voice.

And celeb coach Jono Castano has been serving to maintain Rita Ora in form throughout her journey.

On Wednesday, the pop star, 30, confirmed off her incredibly toned figure in a crop prime and tights as she accomplished an intense workout with Insurgent Wilson’s private coach.

Working up a sweat! Rita Ora (pictured) confirmed off her incredibly toned figure in a crop prime and tights as she accomplished an intense workout at Acero health club in Sydney on Wednesday

In a video shared to Instagram, Rita is pictured repeatedly pulling weights in the direction of her chest.

The singer then held a bar and kicked her legs back and forth, earlier than mendacity down on a bench and kicking her legs into the air.

Rita then accomplished a pull up whereas carrying a weight plate in her lap.

Workout: In a video shared to Instagram, Rita held a bar and kicked her legs back and forth

Train: She is then pictured mendacity down on a bench and kicking her legs into the air

It comes after Rita appeared unbelievable as she slipped right into a skimpy string bikini to absorb the solar on Monday.

The singer flaunted her figure in a black and white bikini prime and matching G-string.

The star confirmed off her flawless complexion by going make-up free and she pulled her hair again in a messy bun.

Beautiful! It comes after Rita appeared unbelievable as she slipped right into a skimpy string bikini to absorb the solar on Monday

Rita accessorised with a number of gold necklaces and easy stud earnings.

Within the caption she wrote: ‘Thanks sooo a lot to the legends @etchrealestate for locating me essentially the most lovely homes and lodging and making me really feel at residence whereas in Sydney!!’

‘Some pics of me having fun with my Sydney time.’