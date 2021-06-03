Rita Ora sizzles as she heads out for a hike in Los Angeles ahead of recording her new album



She lately surpassed a whopping 5BILLION streams on Spotify.

And Rita Ora actually gave the impression to be celebrating as she beamed a big smile whereas heading out for a gruelling hike in Los Angeles on Thursday.

The singer, 30, seemed sensational as she flaunted her taut midriff in a purple sports activities bra and matching leggings for the outing ahead of recording her new album.

Right here she comes: Rita Ora seemed sensational as she flaunted her taut midriff in a purple sports activities bra and matching leggings whereas heading out for a hike in Los Angeles on Thursday

Rita rocked the skin-tight sportswear and continued the purple theme by donning a pair of complementary trainers.

By no means one to neglect her equipment, Rita added a number of trendy gold necklaces and bracelets for the spot of train.

The wonder tied her locks again into a glossy ponytail and added a full face of make-up, together with a slick of pink lipstick, earlier than hitting the highway.

She placed on a very animated show in the course of the hike, throwing her toned arms round and grinning for the digital camera.

Gorgeous: The singer, 30, appeared to in nice spirits as she beamed a smile in the course of the outing and ahead of getting again into the recording studio to work on her subsequent album

Rita additionally gave followers an perception to her relaxed evenings at house as she shared a clip of herself ‘cooking up a storm’ to Instagram on Wednesday night time.

The Anyplace hitmaker went braless as she donned a funky gray gown with a white and black sample spreading from the chest and throughout the again.

Whereas chopping up some salad for dinner, Rita confirmed off her spectacular dancing strikes and span round her spacious kitchen.

Since arriving in Los Angeles from Sydney, the star has been retaining energetic and was seen stepping out for a Pilates class earlier in the day.

Animated: Rita larked round, swinging her toned arms and laughing, whereas displaying off her sensational determine in the skin-tight activewear

Trying the half: She accomplished her sporty ensemble with purple trainers as nicely as a choice of trendy necklaces and bracelets

Spectacular: Rita actually has trigger for celebration after she surpassed a whopping 5BILLION streams on Spotify

Ahead of jetting to America Rita had been engaged on the Australian model of The Voice for a number of months.

She additionally spent heaps of time with her new boyfriend, Thor director Taika Waititi, with it being understood she ‘moved into’ his house in the course of the prolonged journey.

The singer was seen in footage obtained solely by MailOnline placing on a cosy show with her beau and actress Tessa Thompson following a social gathering final month.

The trio gave the impression to be in nice spirits as they wrapped their arms round one another and beamed smiles over al fresco drinks.

Rita and Taika went public late in April once they arrived collectively on the premiere of RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Below on the Sydney Opera Home.

Poser: Rita additionally gave followers an perception to her relaxed evenings at house as she shared a clip of herself ‘cooking up a storm’ to Instagram on Wednesday night time

Model: The Anyplace hitmaker went braless as she donned a funky gray gown with a white and black sample spreading from the chest and throughout the again

Dancer: She additionally confirmed off her spectacular strikes and span round her kitchen

Relaxed: Rita slicked her locks again into a glossy ponytail whereas making dinner on Wednesday

They prevented being photographed on the crimson carpet, however took their seats aspect by aspect in the entrance row as soon as contained in the venue.

It’s believed that Taika cut up from his spouse, Chelsea Winstanley, in 2018 following seven years of marriage. They share two daughters, Te Hinekāhu, eight, and Matewa Kiritapu, 5.

Previous to her new romance, Rita cut up from French director Romain Gavras earlier this 12 months.

The songstress has had a number of high-profile relationships and was beforehand linked to Calvin Harris, Rob Kardashian, Andrew Watt and James Arthur.