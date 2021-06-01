Rita Ora stuns in a figure-hugging backless leather dress before flaunting her pins in a tiny skirt



Rita Ora continues to be in Australia – and confirmed off an array of appears on her Instagram web page on Monday.

She was final seen having fun with a very public show of affection with present boyfriend Taika Waititi and actress Tessa Thompson following an all-night occasion in Sydney – however was flying solo for her behind-the-scenes posts.

Making an attempt on a collection of glamorous ensembles, Rita was seen in a figure-hugging backless leather dress, in a deep chocolate hue.

The singer, 30, accentuated her slim physique in the daring quantity, which was tied on the again with straps, exhibiting off her tanned torso.

She wore her blonde locks in mild waves round her options as she friends coyly again on the digital camera, her eyes embellished with a smokey mascara look.

In one other pair of snaps, she donned a related leather look – this time a petrol-coloured mini-skirt, which flaunted her leggy pins.

She added a dove gray sweater to this look, with a keyhole lower out on the chest, and nude strap heels.

Documenting the photograph shoot additional, she was seen trying glam in a pink off-the-shoulder dress, posing in entrance of a collection of puce balloons, her mane swept tightly again drawing full focus to her pout.

She was seen in one other snap having her make-up utilized by an professional as she wore a twin-set that includes an ab-bearing halterneck and matching skirt.

Lastly, she was seen in a velvet blazer in pink, with matching lipstick, larking round behind a headshot of herself.

It is understood that Rita has ‘moved in’ to director Taika’s residence in Sydney’s prosperous japanese suburbs whereas he movies new Marvel movie Thor: Love and Thunder with Chris Hemsworth.

The forthcoming film additionally options Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, a function she initially performed in the Taika directed 2017 launch, Thor: Ragnorak.

All three had been seen trying shut over the weekend whereas having fun with al-fresco drinks on a balcony exterior his residence following an all-night occasion on the property.

In footage obtained solely by MailOnline, the trio gave the impression to be in nice spirits as they wrapped their arms round one another and beamed smiles over al fresco drinks.

Rita and Taika went public late final month once they arrived collectively on the premiere of RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Underneath on the Sydney Opera Home.

They averted being photographed on the pink carpet, however took their seats aspect by aspect in the entrance row as soon as contained in the venue.

It’s believed that Taika break up from his spouse, Chelsea Winstanley, in 2018 following seven years of marriage. They share two daughters, Te Hinekāhu, eight, and Matewa Kiritapu, 5.

Rita jetted to Australia earlier this yr to seem on The Voice after going through criticism for flouting lockdown insurance policies by internet hosting a thirtieth celebration at a London restaurant in November, regardless of all public gatherings being banned in the capital on the time.