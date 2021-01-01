Rita Shukla attends funeral of son Siddharth Shukla: Funeral of Siddharth Shukla at Oshiwara Cemetery: Funeral of Siddharth Shukla was held at Oshiwara Cemetery. His funeral was attended by family members, friends and people from the industry.

Actor Siddharth Shukla passed away on Thursday and was later admitted to Cooper Hospital in Mumbai at Post Mart. At the same time, Siddharth Shukla merged into five elements on Friday and left his loved ones with a lifelong push.

Siddharth Shukla was cremated at Oshiwara Cemetery. His funeral was attended by family members, friends and people from the industry. Siddharth Shukla’s mother Rita Shukla also attended the boy’s funeral and covered his face with a sari.





Siddharth Shukla’s mother may have done this because she probably did not want to appear in front of the media. The actor’s sister also reached the cemetery. At the same time, fans of Siddharth Shukla gathered outside the cemetery. The police had to put in a lot of effort to handle them.

Siddharth Shukla’s mother and sister (Photo: Social Media)

Please tell that Siddharth Shukla’s family reached the hospital at 10:30 am on Friday to collect his body and he was given the body around 1 p.m. Siddharth Shukla’s body was to be laid to rest at the Celebration Club. But the event was canceled due to hospital delays.



Siddharth Shukla’s body was taken directly from the hospital to the cemetery for burial. Siddharth Shukla was cremated according to the customs and rituals of the Brahmakumari community. Along with his family, Siddharth Shukla also belonged to the Brahmakumari community.