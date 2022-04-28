Riteish Deshmukh and Suniel Shetty praised Ajay Devgan after seeing Runway 34, replied! Riteish Deshmukh and Suniel Shetty praise Ajay Devgan after watching Runway 34

Entertainment

Riteish Deshmukh and Suniel Shetty praised Ajay Devgan after seeing Runway 34

12 hours ago
Superstar Ajay Devgan and Amitabh Bachchan’s film Runway 34 is in the news and they are very excited about this film. The film is releasing on 29th April. But at this time there are reports about the special screening of the film and many stars have praised Ajay Devgan fiercely. Let us tell you that superstar Ajay Devgan has also thanked on social media. Actor Suniel Shetty tweeted after the special screening.

He wrote.. “Ajjjjj !! You are a revelation. Saw #Runway34 last night and was blown away. What is acting – as an actor and director. Big Big Pat Captain @AjayDevgan @SrBachchan Sir @bomanirani @Rakulpreet @Akanksha_S30 @ADFFilms Outstanding!

Apart from this, actor Riteish Deshmukh wrote after watching the film, “Saw #Runway34 last night – heart pumping aerial thriller meets courtroom drama. A big hug to my friend & brother @AjayDevgan,

Very proud of what this man is capable of. The landing sequence of the plane made my interiors spin in all possible directions. This actor-director is a bomb!” After this, Superstar Ajay Devgan replied and wrote, thank you all.

Let us tell you that Ajay Devgan has done a bang in this film and the film is ready for release in a strong way. Recently Ajay Devgan was seen in RRR and had a blast.

