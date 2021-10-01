Riteish Deshmukh calls and trolls Genelia Vulgar: Riteish Deshmukh attacks his wife again on the trawler calling Genelia vulgar

Genelia D’Souza and Riteish Deshmukh were the guests in the second season of Arbaaz Khan’s ‘Pinch’ show recently. Here, when Arbaaz mentioned the social media post in which the troll called his wife Genelia ‘shameless, obscene and cheap aunty’, Genelia’s feelings were blown away. Ritesh was also surprised, but he responded to the troll.

The troll commented on that post, ‘Shameless, cheap and obscene aunty is always overworked. It doesn’t look good on your face. Genelia was stunned to hear this comment. He told Arbaaz, ‘I don’t think he had a good day at home. I hope he recovers. I think he’s very frustrated, poor man. ‘



Ritesh gave this answer to the trawler

After this, Riteish asks Arbaaz Khan the name of the user who wrote the comment. When Arbaaz says his name is Universe Yoga, Riteish says that the user really needs to do yoga. He needs to breathe.



The truth of Riteish and Preity Zinta’s viral video

Arbaaz Khan later referred to the video, which targeted Genelia. This video was of an awards ceremony held in 201. Riteish Deshmukh was talking to Preity Zinta. Genelia stood back and then the cameraman picked up her expression. She looked at Genelia as if she was looking at Riteish. But the real picture was something different, which Genelia and Riteish revealed.



Genelia told what happened that day

Genelia said, ‘Now if I say something, people will think it’s fake. But the truth was that I had gone to an awards ceremony several days later. She wore nice clothes and high heels. I felt comfortable in them. But there are so many people to meet, so many people to talk to … and the heel in all of them made my foot condition worse. So Riteish and Preeti (Zinta) were talking at the time and the cameraman picked up my expression.

People made such things

At the same time, Riteish said there was a noise at the time and he could not hear what Preity Zinta was saying. So he had to lean forward. According to Ritesh, he did not know that the award show would go viral for the next 6 months for that reason. We tell you that it was said about that viral video that Riteish and Preity were having a romance during the awards show, Genelia turned red and yellow with anger. Hopefully now all the misconceptions of trolls and users will be removed.