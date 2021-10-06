Riteish Deshmukh Genelia D’Souza KBC 13: Who will become a millionaire 13 Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza are considered to be one of the most beautiful couples in Bollywood. Fans love their onscreen and offscreen chemistry. Both of them win the hearts of people with their happy nature, strange thrills and immense love.

Now, Riteish and Genelia will be seen in the spectacular Friday episode of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 13’. Host Amitabh Bachchan will not only be seen playing games with the duo but will also discuss many other things besides their personal experiences.

The money won will be donated

While leading the hotseat, Riteish and Genelia will play for a social cause to support them. The winning amount will be donated to the Impact Foundation (ImPaCCt Foundation) which aims to improve cancer care and treatment in children at Tata Memorial Hospital.

Ritesh will speak for Big B for Genesia

In the meantime, the episode will be fun and both actors will get lost in old memories while increasing the dose of entertainment. Not only that, he will also share some secrets with his experiences in the industry. Riteish will be seen proposing to his wife Genelia with dialogues from Amitabh’s famous film ‘Amar Akbar Anthony’. The episode will air on Sony TV on Friday, October 8 at 9 p.m.