Riteish Deshmukh Genelia D’Souza KBC 13: Who will become a millionaire 13 Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza
The money won will be donated
While leading the hotseat, Riteish and Genelia will play for a social cause to support them. The winning amount will be donated to the Impact Foundation (ImPaCCt Foundation) which aims to improve cancer care and treatment in children at Tata Memorial Hospital.
Ritesh will speak for Big B for Genesia
In the meantime, the episode will be fun and both actors will get lost in old memories while increasing the dose of entertainment. Not only that, he will also share some secrets with his experiences in the industry. Riteish will be seen proposing to his wife Genelia with dialogues from Amitabh’s famous film ‘Amar Akbar Anthony’. The episode will air on Sony TV on Friday, October 8 at 9 p.m.
