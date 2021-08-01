Riteish Deshmukh had touched bride Genelia’s feet 8 times in marriage, if you want to know the reason then watch VIDEO | Riteish Deshmukh had touched the feet of bride Genelia 8 times in the wedding, if you want to know the reason then watch VIDEO

New Delhi: Shilpa Shetty of the show is not seen in the dance reality show ‘Super Dancer 4’ these days. She has kept distance from the show only after the arrest of her husband Raj Kundra. So now every week different guest judges are appearing in the show. In this weekend episode, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza Deshmukh arrived. On this occasion, Riteish Deshmukh made a big disclosure about his marriage.

feet were touched 8 times in marriage

The pair of Riteish-Genelia, considered to be Bollywood’s most cute couple, is a favorite of people. Both have been married for 9 years. Even today, both of them do not miss a chance to express their love with each other like a newly married couple. But now Riteish has revealed that he touched his feet not one or two but eight times on the day of his marriage to his wife Genelia.

Why were the feet of the wife touched

Actually this upcoming show episode of ‘Super Dancer 4’ is ‘Shaadi Special’. Whose promo video has surfaced on social media. Here all the contestants are going to dance on the wedding songs only. In such a situation, Genelia remembers her marriage after seeing this atmosphere. After which Genelia says, ‘OMG! Seeing this performance, I remembered the marriage of both of us. For us, every wedding ceremony was like a blast. I cried a lot at the time of farewell and yes, Ritesh had my feet. Next to this, Genelia says, ‘Riteish touched my feet 8 times. eight times.’

Ritesh said this thing

Riteish laughs at this thing about Genelia. Riten said, ‘I think Panditji knew what I had to do after marriage, so he got me practiced in advance.’

Also read: Krishna Shroff stuns the internet in a black bra, fans get restless after seeing the photos

Click here for the latest and interesting news of entertainment gadget clock’s Entertainment Facebook Page like to