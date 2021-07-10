Riteish Deshmukh Kissed Wife Genelia D’Souza But Dog Has Come | Riteish Deshmukh was going to kiss his wife, closed his eyes and then the dog entered

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh and his wife Genelia D’Souza are considered a beautiful couple of Bollywood. Both of them are very active on social media and also share romantic videos of each other. Riteish has recently shared a video on Instagram, which his fans are very fond of.



Riteish Deshmukh has shared a video on Instagram, in this video his wife Genelia is also seen along with Riteish. It is seen in the video that the actor tries to kiss his wife, but as soon as the angle of the camera changes, his pet dog replaces Genelia. Whoever saw this video is laughing and holding his stomach.



Let us tell you, Riteish and Genelia were married in the year 2012. Both are living their married life very beautifully. Both have two children, whose name is Riaan and Rahil Deshmukh (Riaan Deshmukh, Rahyl Deshmukh).



Talking about Riteish Deshmukh’s workfront, he will soon be seen in the film ‘Bachchan Pandey’. Apart from him, Akshay Kumar will be seen playing the lead role in this film. Riteish Deshmukh’s last release film was ‘Baaghi 3’. Ritesh is also a part of the superhit comedy franchise ‘Housefull’.

