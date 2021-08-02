Riteish Deshmukh touched Genelia D’Souza’s feet 8 times in marriage, know what was the reason behind it

New Delhi. One of the most loved couples of Bollywood, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh remain the first choice of everyone. The videos and pictures shared by them often go viral on social media. Along with this, due to being more active on social media, both keep sharing their things with the fans. Recently, the couple came to grace the dance reality show Super Dancer Chapter 4. Both told some funny stories related to their lives during that time.

In this show, Genelia made a disclosure that her husband Ritesh had touched my feet not once but eight times during the marriage.

Genelia told during the show, ‘We had enjoyed our wedding in a very different way, playing the rituals, I prefer traditional weddings and consider myself lucky to have a husband like Riteish Deshmukh. Every single party of our wedding was a blast for me. I cried a lot even during my parting. But we all had a great time. Of course, Ritesh had to touch my feet eight times.

After making this disclosure, Genelia smiled a little and was seen dancing> After this Riteish also interrupted and said that the priest knew that this was what I had to do for the rest of my life. He had already made me realize this.

Let us tell you that Riteish and Genelia first met on the sets of the film Tujhe Meri Kasam. After this, the closeness between the two increased and in the year 2012, they were tied in the bond of marriage. Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh are one of the cutest couples in Bollywood.

