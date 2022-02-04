Riteish Deshmukh will play the role of a pregnant father in ‘Mister Mummy’! Riteish Deshmukh will play the role of a pregnant father in ‘Mr Mummy’, a blast from the first poster!

News oi-Salman Khan

The third wave of Corona is now slowly weakening and this is the reason why the government is again considering opening theaters. For some time, there has been a lot of strictness in Maharashtra. In such a situation, many films are being announced. At this time, news is coming about a film of actor Riteish Deshmukh, which has been announced. Riteish Deshmukh is known for his different characters.

Sidharth Malhotra and Ayushmann Khurrana will clash at the box office, the biggest explosion will happen on May 13!

His work is his identity. He gets a lot of accolades in the world of comedy. Actually Riteish Deshmukh is going to be a part of a film whose name is going to be Mr. Mummy.

The film has been announced with its first poster. Along with Riteish Deshmukh, his wife and actress Genelia D’Souza is also seen in this poster.

The poster is surprising because Ritesh is seen pregnant in this poster. Actually this time he is going to be seen in the role of a pregnant father. Both are seen pregnant in the poster of the film.

Obviously a film like this has never been seen before. Riteish Deshmukh wrote with this poster .. “A comedy drama is going to knock the door of your house very soon.

Welcome the laughter soon.” With this he has tagged many people. Riteish Deshmukh is one of those stars who plays very different characters in a very good way. Often he is also seen hosting the show.

Fardeen Khan’s comeback after 14 years, will be seen in ‘Blast’ with Riteish Deshmukh

Ganpati celebration of stars, Shilpa Shetty- Kareena Kapoor Khan worshiped with son, Photo

Akshay Kumar’s mother passes away – Many Bollywood stars including Riteish Deshmukh, Rohit Shetty arrived at the funeral – PICS

Riteish Deshmukh – Sonakshi Sinha’s horror comedy, shoots and packs up non-stop for 40 days

Corona vaccine to all people above 18 years, from Kareena to Riteish Deshmukh expressed happiness – know what the celebrity said

Riteish Deshmukh kisses Preity Zinta, thrashed Genelia D’Souza at home, watch VIDEO

10 newborns die in Maharashtra hospital fire – Bollywood celebrities mourn

Genelia revealed – people said ‘career will be over’ after marrying Riteish Deshmukh

Riteish Deshmukh supported Riya Chakraborty, said – nothing is more powerful than truth

Drishyam director Nishikant Kamat dies, from Ajay Devgan to Riteish Deshmukh paid tribute

Riteish Deshmukh Genelia D’Souza made a heart touching announcement on National Doctors Day

Aurangabad Train Accident – 16 laborers killed, Bollywood stars including Ajay Devgan, Riteish Deshmukh expressed grief

Stay updated with every news of the film industry and get movie reviews Allow Notifications You have already subscribed

english summary Bollywood Actor Riteish Deshmukh will play the role of a pregnant father in ‘Mister Mummy’! Fans waiting for this comedy film. READ Also dharmendra first car video: Dharmendra first car cost: Dharmendra bought the first car for only 18 thousand rupees.

Story first published: Friday, February 4, 2022, 11:58 [IST]