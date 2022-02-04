Riteish Deshmukh will play the role of a pregnant father in ‘Mister Mummy’! Riteish Deshmukh will play the role of a pregnant father in ‘Mr Mummy’, a blast from the first poster!

Entertainment

The third wave of Corona is now slowly weakening and this is the reason why the government is again considering opening theaters. For some time, there has been a lot of strictness in Maharashtra. In such a situation, many films are being announced. At this time, news is coming about a film of actor Riteish Deshmukh, which has been announced. Riteish Deshmukh is known for his different characters.

His work is his identity. He gets a lot of accolades in the world of comedy. Actually Riteish Deshmukh is going to be a part of a film whose name is going to be Mr. Mummy.

The film has been announced with its first poster. Along with Riteish Deshmukh, his wife and actress Genelia D’Souza is also seen in this poster.

The poster is surprising because Ritesh is seen pregnant in this poster. Actually this time he is going to be seen in the role of a pregnant father. Both are seen pregnant in the poster of the film.

Obviously a film like this has never been seen before. Riteish Deshmukh wrote with this poster .. “A comedy drama is going to knock the door of your house very soon.

Welcome the laughter soon.” With this he has tagged many people. Riteish Deshmukh is one of those stars who plays very different characters in a very good way. Often he is also seen hosting the show.

Bollywood Actor Riteish Deshmukh will play the role of a pregnant father in ‘Mister Mummy’! Fans waiting for this comedy film.

Story first published: Friday, February 4, 2022, 11:58 [IST]


