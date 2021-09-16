Riteish Genelia to announce Bigg Boss OTT winners: Bigg Boss OT finale Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza to announce winners

September 18 is the end of ‘Bigg Boss OTT’, for which the producers have made strong preparations. The last week also saw several shocking turns and a shocking mid-week eviction. Neha Bhasin (Neha Bhasin Mid Week Eviction) went homeless overnight and now the top-5 contestants are left in the finals. Meanwhile, big news has surfaced about the winner’s announcement that he has a direct relationship with Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh.

In the final episode of ‘Bigg Boss OTT’, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza will enter the house and give a shocking surprise. In fact, they will both announce the winner of ‘Bigg Boss OTT’. It often happens that the host announces the winner of the show. Salman Khan has declared the winners so far in the season of ‘Bigg Boss’, while Karan Johar was to announce the winners as the host of ‘Bigg Boss OTT’.



Read: Bigg Boss OTT: Neha Bhasin became homeless in Elimination in the middle of the cycle, this is a big mistake!

But this time there is a twist. This time Riteish and Genelia will reveal the name of the winner. It is being said that with the winner of ‘Bigg Boss OTT’, the top-3 contestants will get a chance to enter the ‘Bigg Boss 15’. ‘Bigg Boss 15’ is starting from October 3 and will be hosted by Salman Khan. We will tell you that now there are 5 contestants left in ‘Bigg Boss OTT’. These are – Prateek Sahajpal, Shamita Shetty, Rakesh Bapat, Divya Agarwal and Nishant Bhatt.