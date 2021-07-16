Ritesh Deshmukh wife Genelia Deshmukh Bold Photos with Intense Look Getting Viral on Social Media | Riteish Deshmukh’s wife Genelia Deshmukh gave such bold poses, pictures going viral

New Delhi: Many Bollywood actresses have thought it right to maintain a distance from the silver screen after marriage. Something similar happened with Riteish Deshmukh’s wife Genelia Deshmukh. After marriage, Genelia gradually distanced herself from the limelight and decided to give full time to the family. However, through social media, she remains in touch with her fans.

Fans lost their hearts on Genelia’s performance

Genelia Deshmukh is very active on Instagram and recently she has shared a photo of herself in which she is seen taking off her dress from her shoulder. Seeing this photo of Genelia, social media users were seen going crazy. The photo has been liked and shared by more than 5 lakh people within a few hours of being posted.

Bridges of praise tied in the comment box

Many fans have made fire and heart emojis in the comment box and have tied bridges of praise. Her fans appeared to be fascinated by this bold style of Genelia Deshmukh. In praise of the actress, a user wrote – Uff… give some water. Similarly another user wrote, ‘Ma’am you are the most beautiful.’ Users seem to be fascinated by Genelia’s style.

Genelia disappeared from the silver screen

Let us tell you that Genelia Deshmukh started her career with the film ‘Tujhe Meri Kasam Se’ released in the year 2003. After this, Genelia Deshmukh worked in many Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam films, but after marriage, she gradually stopped appearing on the silver screen. She was last seen in the film ‘Its My Life’ released in the year 2020.

read this also

When the boy did a dirty act with Sapna Chaudhary, the elderly people sitting in the audience kept laughing

Hearing the salary of Anushka-Virat’s bodyguards, they would say- Baap re baap! More than many CEO’s

Click here for the latest and interesting news of entertainment gadget clock’s Entertainment Facebook Page like to