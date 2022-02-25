Ritesh Sidhwani hosts a grand dinner for Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar, a gathering of stars! Ritesh Sidhwani hosts grand dinner for Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar

Tinsel Town’s newly wed couple Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar Akhtar got a special opportunity to meet their near and dear ones from the industry at a grand party hosted by Dolly and Ritesh Sidhwani last night. The occasion saw everyone in attendance from the industry wishing the new couple a wonderful journey filled with happiness!

From the very beginning of the celebration, Bollywood celebs made a splash with their smoky presence, where Genelia Deshmukh along with Riteish Deshmukh, Aamir Khan, Deepika Padukone, Chunky Pandey, Bhavna Pandey and their daughter Ananya Pandey,

Sanjay Kapoor with his son Jahan Kapoor and wife Maheep Kapoor, Farah Khan, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Arjun Kapoor, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra with his wife PS Bharti, Malaika Arora, Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor and Amrita Arora attended.

The guest list also includes Mrunal Thakur, Kunal Khemu with wife Soha Ali Khan, Vidya Balan with husband Siddharth Roy Kapur and Javed Akhtar with Shabana Azmi from the groom’s family.

The ceremony was attended by Rhea Chakraborty, Ashutosh Gowariker and wife Sunita Gowariker, Anusha Dandekar, Seema Khan, Neelima Khothari, Shanaya Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Harshvardhan Kapoor, Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan,

Many more celebrities like Arjun Rampal, Gabriella Demetriades, Alijeh Agnihotri, Anusha Dandekar, Zoya Akhtar, Vijay Varma, Tara Sutaria and Ishaan Khatter were also seen.

We wish all the best to the lovely couple of Farhan and Shibani! We hope that his tomorrow will be filled with good health and happiness!

Story first published: Friday, February 25, 2022, 16:38 [IST]