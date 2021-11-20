Rittenhouse Case Highlights Nation’s Deep Divide on Gun Rights



For lawyers, the pending ban on the online sale of kit guns and the new Violence Prevention Fund included in the social spending passed by the House just hours before the ruling was announced have some benefits, including 5 billion. But Republicans in Congress have blocked efforts to expand federal background checks on gun buyers and limit the sale of semi-automatic firearms or confirm permanent directors for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Guns and Explosives.

All of this has limited the White House to a number of executive actions, including new rules on ghost guns and accessories, called stabilizing braces, that can effectively turn a pistol into a short-barrel rifle; Regulatory changes are likely to create legal challenges. The deadly weapons carried by Mr. Rittenhaus were banned in 2004, and Republicans blocked its renewal.

Against the backdrop of the Ritenhaus ruling, gun control supporters have been dealt another major blow, with the conservative majority in the Supreme Court likely to close or seriously weaken New York State law, which has imposed strict restrictions on carrying weapons outside. Homepage.

“We are really disappointed with the outcome of the trial and we are really concerned about the outcome of the trial before the court, because they are both facing the same issue – whether people have the right to carry a loaded gun in a public place.” Christian Hein, a survivor of gun violence, who is now a senior official in the Brady campaign, is one of the largest gun safety organizations in the country.

Gun laws have generally become more permissive – open carry is now legal in many states. The majority of Americans support stricter gun laws, but a Gallup poll last year found support for gun regulation in Parkland, Fla. Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School here has seen an increase in mass shootings in 2018, a decline in coronavirus epidemics and an increase in violent crime. Other surveys have consistently shown strong support.