Rituraj Gaikwad’s Coach Sandeep Chavan Talked about MS dhoni and CSK IPL 2021 | Rituraj’s coach opened the secret, told how Dhoni’s ‘Gurumantra’ changed his life

Ranchi: In IPL 2021 (IPL 2021), Chennai Super Kings opener Rituraj Gaikwad’s bat has spoken fiercely. Because of his performance, he is also being called the discovery of IPL. In this episode, Sandeep Chavan, coach of Rituraj, has made a big disclosure. During this, he has told that due to which he has got success in IPL.

Rituraj’s coach revealed the secret

Talking about the success of Rituraj, coach Sandeep Chavan said, ‘Dhoni has always advised Rituraj to stay away from social media. During this, apart from batting, he also told how to bat under pressure. Apart from this, how to increase the run rate in the match and how to go ahead in the match. Apart from this, he has told Rituraj that both success and failure are part of the process, so always support your game, people will keep criticizing you.

CSK changed life

Talking about the success of Rituraj, he further said that Dhoni has given Rituraj the confidence to bat openly. Apart from Dhoni, Raina and Rayudu really help him. But would like to give all the credit to Dhoni and CSK management.

He further told that Dhoni once told him that if you do well then everyone will respect you and even if you do not, you will be respected. This is the best thing about CSK.