Riverdale canceled: Teen drama and Netflix favorite to end after 7 seasons



Riverdale, the long-running teen drama, will end after the conclusion of its seventh season.(*7*)

The present, which is produced by US community The CW, will come to a detailed in early 2023, in accordance to the Hollywood Reporter.(*7*)

First airing in 2017, Riverdale is a darkish tackle characters in Archie Comics. The comics in query, which started in 1942, observe an adolescent named Archie and his gang of pals as they navigate relationships, adventures and the same old teenage ups and downs within the fictional city of Riverdale. (*7*)

Riverdale the sequence took these characters and set them up as wannabe detectives, with star KJ Apa’s Archie Andrews (and his pals) vowing to unravel the evils lurking inside this seemingly harmless city after an adolescent is discovered lifeless. (*7*)

In addition to Apa, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Cole Sprouse, Madelaine Petsch, Mädchen Amick, Charles Melton, Vanessa Morgan and the late Luke Perry have had key roles on the sequence. (*7*)

The present was developed by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, who, in addition to being Chief Inventive Officer of Archie Comics, has additionally written for Glee, Wanting and the remake of hit horror Carrie. (*7*)

Talking in regards to the present’s end, The CW chairman and CEO Mark Pedowitz stated: “I’m an enormous believer in giving sequence which have lengthy runs an acceptable sendoff. We wish to make certain it goes out the correct means.”(*7*)

It is as but unknown whether or not the present’s last season will likely be a 19-episode run, as its fourth and fifth have been, or a shortened, event-type season. (*7*)

Evaluation: Why is Riverdale ending?

The present was one of many few sequence spared by The CW, which canceled seven exhibits final week, together with the reboots of Charmed and Roswell, however it was clearly solely a keep of execution. (*7*)

In accordance to The Hollywood Reporter’s detailing of the cancelation, Riverdale’s sixth season, which airs on The CW every Sunday, is averaging slightly below half one million viewers; 1 / 4 of the quantity it was reaping in its second season. (*7*)

The present’s recognition was additionally helped by The CW’s mega, $1 billion cope with Netflix, which meant it additionally debuted on the streamer concurrently. Now, although, that deal is ending, with The CW’s mother or father corporations, Warner Bros and Paramount, wanting to place exhibits on their very own platforms, Paramount Plus and HBO Max, as a substitute. (*7*)

With no Netflix cash to spend, then, The CW’s executives are slicing proper again on their programming, as proven by final week’s epic home clear. (*7*)

The ending of Riverdale and Leagues of Tomorrow, which was canceled after seven seasons, leaves The Flash as The CW’s longest-running present, with an eighth season on the way in which. (*7*)