Rivian, electric vehicle start-up, IPO filings reveal major losses

Rivian had said that it expects to start deliveries of its truck R1T in September and its SUV R1S later this year. The cheapest model of the truck costs $67,500 and the SUV costs $70,000. In the filing, the company said that, as of September 30, it had approximately 48,390 orders for its trucks and SUVs in the United States and Canada, each with non-cancellable and refundable deposits of $1,000. .

The Rivian models are part of a wave of electric vehicles hitting the market to challenge Tesla. Earlier this year, Ford Motor began selling an electric sport utility vehicle, the Mustang Mach-E, while Volkswagen rolled out an electric SUV of its own, the ID.4. Ford is set to add an electric version of its popular F-150 pickup truck next year. The F-150 is a work truck and will not compete directly with Rivian’s truck, which is marketed more as a leisure vehicle.

Another company, Lucid Motors, headed by Peter Rawlinson, a former Tesla executive, is close to starting deliveries of the Lucid Air, a luxury sedan that can travel up to 520 miles on a single charge of its battery pack. capable, about 100 miles farther than Tesla’s longest range model. Like Tesla’s Model S and Model X, the Air is aimed at wealthy buyers, costing $169,000 before federal and state incentives.

Lucid is valued at around $40 billion in the stock market.

More EVs are ready to follow. General Motors is gearing up to start selling the battery-powered GMC Hummer and Cadillac Lyriq SUVs and is also working on its own electric pickup truck. Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Hyundai and other automakers are also adding new EVs to the fray.

Rivian’s success could provide a lasting boost to the economy around the company’s main production facility in Normal, Ill. The company employs 2,500 workers there, and hopes to double the head count eventually.

By doing a traditional IPO, Rivian took a different route on the stock market than Lucid, Nikola and Lordstown, all of which became public companies by merging with a Special Purpose Acquisition Company, or SPAC, which was already in the stock market. Was. Several SPACs have been established since early last year, but critics say the deals offer smaller investors less protection than traditional IPOs.