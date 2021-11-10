Rivian prices its I.P.O., valuing the electric-vehicle maker at nearly $70 billion.
Revision, the maker of electric trucks and vans, is releasing the company’s stock at a value of nearly $ 70 billion, a significant number that highlights the confidence on Wall Street that the rapidly growing market for electric vehicles is still expanding. Field
In a filing with Securities on Tuesday, Rivian said it was selling its shares in the offer at $ 78. Of that amount, it would raise about $ 12 billion. That fundraising surpasses Uber, which raised $ 8 billion from its IPO in 2019.
Rivian stock will start trading on the Nasdaq exchange under the ticker RIVN on Wednesday. With nearly $ 70 billion, Revian’s market capitalization will be closer to that of Ford Motor, valued at $ 80 billion, and sold more than four million vehicles worldwide last year.
Shares tumbled this week as Elon Musk, chief executive of Tesla’s leading electric car maker, said he could sell some of his stock.
Revion has a huge appetite for cash. Prior to the IPO, it had raised more than 10 billion from investors such as Amazon and Ford, and expects to spend billions of dollars trying to increase production of its three vehicles: an upscale pickup truck intended for drivers who like off-roading; Sport utility vehicles; And a delivery van that was developed with Amazon, which has a significant stake in Revion, and has ordered 100,000 vans.
Revion and many other automakers are claiming that consumers are ready to turn to electric vehicles faster in the next decade. General Motors aims to phase out production of gasoline-powered vehicles by 2035. Tesla, which is on track to sell nearly one million electric vehicles worldwide this year, has a market capitalization of 1 trillion, more than the combined value of GM, Ford. , Toyota Motor, Volkswagen, BMW and many other automakers.
Much now depends on whether Revion can increase its productivity to meet customer orders. Tesla spent many rocky months struggling to build a massive sedan.
As of the end of last month, Revion had delivered only 156 pickups known as R1T; Delivery of SUV, R1S is planned to start next month. The 55,400 orders for trucks and SUVs were not expected to be completed by the end of 2023, according to a financial filing, underlining that it would take time to get the production line to build a large number of vehicles.
Like other electric vehicle manufacturers that went public this year, the Rivian is reporting significant losses. In the first six months of this year, its net loss reached $ 994 million, losing nearly $ 1.02 billion in 2020. Investors will be willing to bear the loss for some time. The WAN deal with Amazon should, in principle, secure a steady stream of revenue.
And Revion can benefit from the auto sector approach that it is doing well. Its chief executive, RJ Scaringe, has a doctorate in mechanical engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and he has so far not shown himself to be easily distracted or a source of unnecessary controversy over Tesla’s criticism of Mr. Musk.
Revion’s pickups and SUVs are the focus of good buyers who love the outdoors. “Keep the world adventurous forever,” declares Revion’s IPO prospectus.
Still, with established automakers with extensive production experience, Revion will face stiff competition. Next year, Ford will begin production of the electric version of its F-150 pickup truck, the best-selling vehicle in the United States. GM is expected to start selling the electric GMC Hummer – in both truck and SUV versions – soon and is working on a Chevrolet Silverdo electric pickup.
At the IPO price, the value of the revion would be even higher, about $ 75 billion, if its bankers sold the additional shares they had to meet strong demand and some of the stock issued as compensation to employees would be included in the calculation.
