Rivian prices its I.P.O., valuing the electric-vehicle maker at nearly $70 billion.

Revion has a huge appetite for cash. Prior to the IPO, it had raised more than 10 billion from investors such as Amazon and Ford, and expects to spend billions of dollars trying to increase production of its three vehicles: an upscale pickup truck intended for drivers who like off-roading; Sport utility vehicles; And a delivery van that was developed with Amazon, which has a significant stake in Revion, and has ordered 100,000 vans.

Revion and many other automakers are claiming that consumers are ready to turn to electric vehicles faster in the next decade. General Motors aims to phase out production of gasoline-powered vehicles by 2035. Tesla, which is on track to sell nearly one million electric vehicles worldwide this year, has a market capitalization of 1 trillion, more than the combined value of GM, Ford. , Toyota Motor, Volkswagen, BMW and many other automakers.

Much now depends on whether Revion can increase its productivity to meet customer orders. Tesla spent many rocky months struggling to build a massive sedan.

As of the end of last month, Revion had delivered only 156 pickups known as R1T; Delivery of SUV, R1S is planned to start next month. The 55,400 orders for trucks and SUVs were not expected to be completed by the end of 2023, according to a financial filing, underlining that it would take time to get the production line to build a large number of vehicles.

Like other electric vehicle manufacturers that went public this year, the Rivian is reporting significant losses. In the first six months of this year, its net loss reached $ 994 million, losing nearly $ 1.02 billion in 2020. Investors will be willing to bear the loss for some time. The WAN deal with Amazon should, in principle, secure a steady stream of revenue.