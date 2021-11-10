Rivian, the electric-truck maker, soars in early trading after its I.P.O.

Shares in Revion, which has ambitious plans to build electric trucks and delivery vans, rose on Wednesday, the first day of trading, and the company’s market value surpassed that of large established automakers before production began.

Revion on Tuesday priced its initial public offering at $ 78 per share. It opened with a market capitalization of more than र्ड 90 billion, up 37 percent from Ford Motor’s $ 80 billion and General Motors’ $ 86 billion, at $ 106.75.

The company has recently started selling its vehicles. By the end of last month, it had delivered only 156 pickups, which are being sold to good customers who like outdoors.

In the offer, Revion raised nearly $ 12 billion, making its IPO the largest in recent years. The company expects to spend billions of dollars to expand its manufacturing facilities. In the first half of the year, Revian lost $ 994 million, up from about 0 1.02 billion in 2020.