Rivian, the electric-truck maker, soars in early trading after its I.P.O.
Shares in Revion, which has ambitious plans to build electric trucks and delivery vans, rose on Wednesday, the first day of trading, and the company’s market value surpassed that of large established automakers before production began.
Revion on Tuesday priced its initial public offering at $ 78 per share. It opened with a market capitalization of more than र्ड 90 billion, up 37 percent from Ford Motor’s $ 80 billion and General Motors’ $ 86 billion, at $ 106.75.
The company has recently started selling its vehicles. By the end of last month, it had delivered only 156 pickups, which are being sold to good customers who like outdoors.
In the offer, Revion raised nearly $ 12 billion, making its IPO the largest in recent years. The company expects to spend billions of dollars to expand its manufacturing facilities. In the first half of the year, Revian lost $ 994 million, up from about 0 1.02 billion in 2020.
Investors have shown that they are willing to ignore the losses of some electric-vehicle manufacturers, hoping that they will eventually make a big profit as electric vehicles have a growing share in the auto market.
In addition, Tesla’s success shows that new entrants can overtake older automakers. Despite a sharp decline this week, giving the company a market value of about $ 1 trillion, its stock has risen nearly 50 percent this year.
Due to its relationship with Amazon, Revion can also attract buyers, who have ordered 100,000 delivery vans from Revion and have a large stake in the company. Ford is also an investor.
For some time, Tesla had a number of problems with production, which often led to a hammering of its stock prices and the company ran out of cash. Rivian’s chief executive, RJ Scarring, will now have to try to increase production when supply chains are not operating as efficiently as before the epidemic.
In addition to its pickup, Revion plans to build SUVs, which it recently said it did not expect to complete 55,400 orders for trucks and SUVs by the end of 2023.
