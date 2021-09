Riya Chakraborty Bralette Photo: Riya Chakraborty Monochrome Picture: Riya Chakraborty shared a monochrome photo of herself from her Instagram account on Sunday.

Bollywood actress Riya Chakraborty is less active on social media after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. Riya Chakraborty has shared a photo of herself in a bralette. Fans love this picture of the actress. Also B-Town celebs are commenting on this.

Riya Chakraborty shared a monochrome photo of herself on her Instagram account on Sunday. In this photo, Riya Chakraborty is wearing a matching top and pants with a black bralet. The actress has written the hashtag Peace Out along with it. Shivani Dandekar, Anushka Ranjan and Anushka Dandekar have also commented on this picture.





Speaking of Riya Chakraborty’s work front, she appeared in the film ‘Faces’ released on the OTT platform last month. Directed by Rumi Jaffrey, the film stars Riya Chakraborty, Amitabh Bachchan, Imran Hashmi, Siddhant Kapoor, Annu Kapoor, Dhritiman Chatterjee and Raghuveer Yadav in pivotal roles.