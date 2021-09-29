Riya Chakraborty gets Rs 35 lakh per week: Riya Chakraborty has been offered Rs 35 lakh per week for Bigg Boss 15: Riya Chakraborty will be the most expensive contestant, she will get Rs 35 lakh for just one week.

With just a few days to go before ‘Bigg Boss 15’ launches, Riya Chakraborty is also rumored to be reaching out to the controversial show. With this discussion, there are now rumors that Riya will get Rs 35 lakh per week for the show.

In fact, the talk of Riya coming to this show started when she recently appeared in the same studio where Tejaswi Prakash and Daljit Kaur were seen. We will tell you that there is a bright light among those confirmed for ‘Bigg Boss 15’. After seeing Riya in this studio, there is talk of joining ‘Bigg Boss 15’.



According to Bollywood Life, the makers of ‘Bigg Boss 15’ are rumored to be paying Rs 35 lakh / week to Riya Chakraborty, which is said to be the highest amount received by any celebrity in Salman Khan’s show. In such a scenario, if Riya stays in the house for even two weeks, she will earn Rs 70 lakh from the show. However, there is no final confirmation yet.

It is said that Siddharth Shukla had received Rs 35-40 lakh for two weeks, which was considered a very large sum. At the same time, when he joined ‘Bigg Boss 13’, he was earning Rs 18-20 lakh per week. Rashmi Desai was among the highest paid contestants earning Rs 21 lakh per week.

Riya was much talked about the death of Sushant Singh Rajput last year. As the mystery of Sushant’s death began to unravel, the anger of his fans fell on Riya Chakraborty. Later, Sushant’s father filed an FIR against Riya and her family for allegedly inciting his son to commit suicide. The case was handed over to CBI. However, in the investigation of Sushant’s case, he was admitted to UNCB for investigation of drug connection and in this investigation Riya as well as her brother Shauvik Chakraborty were imprisoned. Rhea was arrested on September 8, 2020, last year. Jia was released on bail after spending 28 days in jail.

Remember that this is not the first time that Rhea is coming to the show. Earlier, there were rumors about Riya’s arrival in ‘Bigg Boss 14’.