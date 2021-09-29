Riya Chakraborty In Bigg Boss 15, the producers offered a huge amount

Salman Khan’s show ‘Bigg Boss 15’ is starting from October 2, where some contestants have been revealed so far. Also, the names of some are still kept secret. One of them is actress Riya Chakraborty. There are rumors that Riya Chakraborty may appear as a contestant in ‘Bigg Boss 15’. The producers have always wanted Riya Chakraborty to be a part of the show and they are also paying her exorbitant fees for it.

Although no official confirmation has been made yet, recent pictures of Riya Chakraborty that have surfaced indicate that she is also entering ‘Bigg Boss 15’.



In fact, according to a report in News18, Riya Chakraborty was recently spotted in the same studio where Tejaswi Prakash and Daljit Kaur were spotted. While Tejaswi Prakash was a confirmed contestant of ‘Bigg Boss 15’, Daljit Kaur appeared in ‘Bigg Boss 13’. Now Rhea didn’t know why she was there. But there is a discussion on social media whether Riya is a part of ‘Bigg Boss 15’ or not.

The discussion intensified with this picture, photo credit- viral horror

As soon as photos of Riya Chakraborty spread on social media outside the studio, people started speculating that she was part of ‘Bigg Boss 15’.

Riya Chakraborty is in constant discussion after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. She was very close to Sushant. Riya’s Sushant case was also investigated by the police. Riya was made the main accused in the drugs case involving Sushant.

Afsana Khan withdraws before entering

Meanwhile, ‘Bigg Boss 15’ confirmed contestant Afsana Khan has withdrawn from the show. It is said that in the hotel room where she was in quarantine, she had a panic attack and her health deteriorated. Afsana then decided not to be a part of ‘Bigg Boss 15’. After this, Afsana Khan also shared a post on her Instagram story, in which she apologized to the fans and wrote, ‘I am not feeling well. Pray, I am very sick. ‘



So far, the name has been confirmed for ‘Bigg Boss 15’

Among the celebrities who have been confirmed for ‘Bigg Boss 15’ so far are Tejaswi Prakash, Karan Kundra, Simba Nagpal, Prateek Sahajpal, Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhatt, Donal Bisht and Umar Riaz. Along with Sahil Shroff and ‘Splitsvilla’ fame Misha Iyer, there is talk that Vishal Kotian will also be joining it.