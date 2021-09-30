Riya Chakraborty rejects Bigg Boss 15: Find out the reasons why Riya Chakraborty turned down an offer of Rs 35 lakh per week from Bigg Boss

For the past few days, there have been rumors that Riya Chakraborty will be appearing in ‘Bigg Boss 15’. That being said, the producers are trying to get Riya into ‘Bigg Boss 15’ and have even offered her a hefty fee of Rs 35 lakh per week. But now there are reports that Riya Chakraborty has turned down an offer from ‘Bigg Boss’.According to a report in our correspondent Times of India, Riya Chakraborty wants to resume work and that is why she is constantly meeting producers in search of work in the South besides Bollywood. She wants to get back to work but doesn’t want to go to ‘Bigg Boss 15’.Riya Chakraborty has come under fire in 2020 after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Riya’s name also came up in the actor-related drugs case and she was subsequently interrogated. Since then, Riya Chakraborty has been avoiding talking to the media. According to reports, Riya Chakraborty has also received offers for some films and web series, but nothing has been decided yet.

There has been talk for the past few days that the producers have put Riya Chakraborty as a surprise for ‘Bigg Boss 15’. He offered the actress Rs 35 lakh per week to participate in the show. But Rhea refuses.



‘Bigg Boss 15’ is set to launch on October 2, these celebs will appear

‘Bigg Boss 15’ is starting October 2nd. On October 2, Salman Khan will unveil all the contestants of the show and also introduce the ‘Vishwa Sutri’ line. The contestants who have been revealed for the show so far are Tejaswi Prakash, Akasing, Prateek Sahajpal, Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhatt, Donal Bisht, Umar Riaz, Karan Kundra, Ishaan Sehgal and Simba Nagpal.