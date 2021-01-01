Riya Charkabarti and Bollywood celebs react to Afghanistan crisis: Courses express grief over situation in Afghanistan, says Riya Chakraborty – Women are also human beings
The day before, almost 20 years later, Afghanistan has once again fallen to the Taliban. The civilian government in Afghanistan has collapsed after US and NATO troops withdrew, and the Taliban’s brutal rule is gaining momentum once again. Since then, reports of women being sexually enslaved and abused have raised concerns around the world. Bollywood celebs have also expressed concern over the situation in Afghanistan. Taliban in Kabul: Where are we going? This is our motherland … People who came to Delhi from Kabul expressed the pain of Afghans Actress Riya Chakraborty has written a letter in her Instagram story expressing concern over the situation of women in Afghanistan. Rhea wrote, ‘When women around the world are fighting for equal pay, they are being sold in Afghanistan. There the women themselves have become wages. It is heartbreaking to see the plight of women and minorities in Afghanistan. I urge world leaders to stand up against it. Patriarchy must be destroyed. Women are also human.
Riya Chakraborty Insta Story
Actress Soni Rajdan tweeted, “When one country is celebrating its Independence Day, another country is losing its independence … what is the world.”
Director Shekhar Kapoor has also expressed concern over the situation in Afghanistan. He wrote, ‘Special prayers for the people of Afghanistan. A nation destroyed by the colonial ambitions of foreign powers. ‘
Actress Tisca Chopra has tweeted reminiscing about her childhood days in Kabul. Sharing her childhood picture in Kabul, Tisca wrote, ‘Kabul was so beautiful, grew up there. What is happening now is heartbreaking. Pray for peace in a very beautiful but sad country.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may affect your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.