Riya Charkabarti and Bollywood celebs react to Afghanistan crisis: Courses express grief over situation in Afghanistan, says Riya Chakraborty – Women are also human beings

Taliban in Kabul: Where are we going? This is our motherland … People who came to Delhi from Kabul expressed the pain of Afghans

Riya Chakraborty Insta Story

The day before, almost 20 years later, Afghanistan has once again fallen to the Taliban. The civilian government in Afghanistan has collapsed after US and NATO troops withdrew, and the Taliban’s brutal rule is gaining momentum once again. Since then, reports of women being sexually enslaved and abused have raised concerns around the world. Bollywood celebs have also expressed concern over the situation in Afghanistan.Actress Riya Chakraborty has written a letter in her Instagram story expressing concern over the situation of women in Afghanistan. Rhea wrote, ‘When women around the world are fighting for equal pay, they are being sold in Afghanistan. There the women themselves have become wages. It is heartbreaking to see the plight of women and minorities in Afghanistan. I urge world leaders to stand up against it. Patriarchy must be destroyed. Women are also human.



Actress Soni Rajdan tweeted, “When one country is celebrating its Independence Day, another country is losing its independence … what is the world.”

Director Shekhar Kapoor has also expressed concern over the situation in Afghanistan. He wrote, ‘Special prayers for the people of Afghanistan. A nation destroyed by the colonial ambitions of foreign powers. ‘

Actress Tisca Chopra has tweeted reminiscing about her childhood days in Kabul. Sharing her childhood picture in Kabul, Tisca wrote, ‘Kabul was so beautiful, grew up there. What is happening now is heartbreaking. Pray for peace in a very beautiful but sad country.