Riya Kapoor and Karan Boolani True Love Story: Riya Kapoor and Karan Boolani True Love Story, from bullying to falling in love

You have strange expressions in your eyes In the pictures posted by Karan, Riya is standing in a white dress. Karan Bulani is sitting on a chair with him. In one picture, Karan is kissing Riya’s hand, while in the third picture, the two are lost in each other’s eyes.

Karan told the true story of love While posting these pictures, Karan writes, ‘True story: We met on the set of the movie, she was new, I tried to intimidate her, in the end I went crazy in love with her.’ Karan Bulani’s post is now going viral on social media. Riya Kapoor’s father Anil Kapoor has also commented on the post with ‘Fire’ emoji. Anshula Kapoor has made ‘Dil’. READ Also Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

We met on the set of ‘Ayesha’ According to Karan, he met Riya Kapoor on the set of ‘Ayesha’. Rhea was the producer of the film. Sonam Kapoor was in the lead role and Karan Boolani was in the supporting role. The film was released in 2010. Karan and Riya met in 2009. Riya was new to the industry at the time, so Karan used to tease her and try to intimidate her on set. Gradually this fun turned into friendship and then love.

The love story started in Shikesh Karan and Riya have been seen together several times before marriage. However, this is the first time Riya or Karan has confirmed this relationship after seeing pictures of their Ishikesh. In September last year, Riya Kapoor shared 2 photos of Shikesh on Instagram. This is the same place where ‘Ayesha’ was shot. Riya said that this is where Karan and his love story started.

Riya was 21 years old, accompanied by the Kapoor family Riya also said that she was only 21 years old when she fell in love with Karan. The good thing is that neither of them hid their relationship from the world. Loved the sting in front of the world. Meanwhile, Karan was always seen at Anil Kapoor’s family function. Sonam Kapoor had earlier said in an interview that Karan and Riya are dating each other.

Riya Kapoor and Karan Bulani’s wedding is under discussion. Where celebrities usually get married in a royal style, Riya and Karan Bolani got married in a very simple style among family members. The two had been dating for almost 12 years. Nowadays, the couple is being loved a lot from social media to the corridors of Bollywood. Their love story is more beautiful than the two appear together. Just like any Hindi movie. Karan Bulani posted three photos of himself with Riya on Instagram on Friday. These pictures show the love between the two. Also, in the caption, Karan tells the opening story of his ‘Asli Love Story’ (Riya Kapoor and Karan Boolani Love Story).