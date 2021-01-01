Riya Kapoor Bikini Photo: Riya Kapoor with Husband Karan Boolani Photo: Photo shared by Riya Kapoor. It shows Karan Bulani standing on the other side of the swimming pool.

Anil Kapoor’s youngest daughter Riya Kapoor got married to her long time boyfriend Karan Boolani last month. Now the couple has gone to Maldives for their honeymoon (Riya Kapoor and Karan Boolani honeymoon). Riya Kapoor has shared a photo of herself in a bikini in Maldives. With this, the caption he has written has caught the attention of the people.

Riya Kapoor shared a photo from her Instagram account on Monday. In it you can see that she is enjoying swimming in a die colored bikini. At the same time, Karan Bulani is seen standing on the other side of the swimming pool. Riya Kapoor wrote a caption with the picture, ‘Leaving the children at Nani’s house.’ At the same time, he has also shared a photo of the scene outside his room on the story of his Instagram account.



Rhea shared a photo on Insta Story

Seeing the caption written by Riya Kapoor with the picture, people wondered which children she was talking about. However, fans are speculating that Riya Kapoor’s children may be her and Karan Bulani’s pet dog. At the same time, some fans commented and asked how many kids you have.

Notably, Riya Kapoor and Karan Bulani got married on August 14 in the presence of their family members and close friends. The wedding took place at Anil Kapoor’s house in Juhu. Meanwhile, on August 16, Riya Kapoor and Karan Bolani wrote a post on their social media account about their marriage.