Riya Kapoor Bikini Photo: Riya Kapoor with Husband Karan Boolani Photo: Photo shared by Riya Kapoor. It shows Karan Bulani standing on the other side of the swimming pool.
Riya Kapoor shared a photo from her Instagram account on Monday. In it you can see that she is enjoying swimming in a die colored bikini. At the same time, Karan Bulani is seen standing on the other side of the swimming pool. Riya Kapoor wrote a caption with the picture, ‘Leaving the children at Nani’s house.’ At the same time, he has also shared a photo of the scene outside his room on the story of his Instagram account.
Seeing the caption written by Riya Kapoor with the picture, people wondered which children she was talking about. However, fans are speculating that Riya Kapoor’s children may be her and Karan Bulani’s pet dog. At the same time, some fans commented and asked how many kids you have.
Notably, Riya Kapoor and Karan Bulani got married on August 14 in the presence of their family members and close friends. The wedding took place at Anil Kapoor’s house in Juhu. Meanwhile, on August 16, Riya Kapoor and Karan Bolani wrote a post on their social media account about their marriage.
