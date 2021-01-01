Riya Kapoor dancing with Pappa Anil Kapoor: New bride Riya Kapoor dances with Pappa Anil Kapoor at her wedding party

A dance video of Anil Kapoor and his daughter Riya Kapoor has surfaced. Anil Kapoor had hosted a wedding reception party for his daughter Riya and Karan Boolani at Juhu’s house on Monday, which was attended by all members of the family, as well as some close people from the industry. A dance video clip of the same reception party is circulating on social media.Famous choreographer Farah Khan shared this video on Instagram. Farah also reached Rhea’s reception party. Sharing this video, Farah wrote, ‘Love this man, the best father-daughter duo dance.’ In this post, Farah also thanks Anil Kapoor’s wife Sunita for organizing an amazing party.



In the video, the new bride Riya is seen in a white gown and dancing with her father to the song ‘Abhi To Party Shru Hui Hai’. Anil Kapoor is seen making a lot of moves on music.

Farah has shared some more photos of the party, in which Arjun Kapoor and Anil Kapoor are seen posing with her.



We will tell you that after dating each other for about 13 years, Riya and Karan got married on 14th August 2021. Only a few people were invited to the wedding, which was attended only by family members. Anil Kapoor has shared a photo after Riya’s wedding, which shows him besides his wife Sunita Kapoor, daughters Sonam Kapoor and Riya Kapoor, son Harshvardhan and both sons-in-law Anand Ahuja and Karan Boolani. Sharing this black and white picture, he wrote, ‘… and with that I think my big work is done. With our 2 super-girls and 3 super-boys. We have the biggest blockbuster ever. Our hearts are full and our family is lucky.

