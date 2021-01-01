Riya Kapoor enjoying a Maldives honeymoon: Riya Kapoor with her husband Karan Boolani in the Maldives honeymoon: Riya Kapoor has gone for a honeymoon in the Maldives with her husband Karan Boolani.

Anil Kapoor’s youngest daughter Riya Kapoor has once again given a glimpse of her honeymoon trip. She had earlier moved to Maldives with her husband Karan Bolani. She is constantly sharing photos and videos of herself and Karan Boolani on social media.

Riya Kapoor has shared several boomerang videos on the story of her Instagram account. In it she is seen wearing glasses with a bikini and shrug. Her husband Karan Boolani is also seen with her. Karan Boolani has also shared photos and videos of their honeymoon.



Riya Kapoor shared a photo on Monday. In this picture, she is enjoying swimming in a dying bikini. At the same time, Karan Bulani is seen standing on the other side of the swimming pool. Riya Kapoor wrote a caption with the picture, ‘Leaving the children at Nani’s house.’



Notably, Riya Kapoor and Karan Bulani got married on August 14 in the presence of their family members and close friends. The marriage took place at Anil Kapoor’s Juhu home. Meanwhile, on August 16, Riya Kapoor and Karan Bolani wrote a post about their marriage on their social media account.