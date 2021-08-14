Riya Kapoor Karan Boolani: Riya Kapoor and Karan Boolani’s wedding card went viral because it has a special family member

Riya Kapoor, the youngest daughter of Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor and sister of Sonam Kapoor, married her longtime boyfriend Karan Bulani on August 14. Karan and Riya’s wedding was kept very private. Which was attended only by close friends and family members. Sunita and Anil Kapoor’s daughter Riya is a famous producer and fashion stylist in Bollywood. Now Riya Kapoor’s wedding card is going viral on social media. The name of the ‘special member’ was also printed on the wedding card. To which the fans are overwhelmingly reacting.

Rhea married in a simple way



As soon as the news of Riya and Karan’s wedding came in the media. Fans began to think that Riya’s wedding would be as grand as the wedding of Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja. Which will feature the presence of Bollywood stars. But Riya’s wedding was as simple and straightforward as her sister Sonam’s. In which only family members were present. The Kapoor and Boolani family later sent wedding cards to Riya and Karan’s friends and colleagues in Hindi cinema. Some of the photos of the card are going very viral on social media and there is also a lot of reaction from the fans.

Wedding Magazine Viral

In Riya and Karan’s wedding card, the marriage has been announced on behalf of the Kapoor family. The card also states that the wedding will take place at home in a very private manner. Due to the Kovid-1 pandemic epidemic, many friends could not be invited to the wedding. The family is asked to bless the newlyweds. As soon as the outbreak subsides, they will celebrate with everyone.

Special note written on the wedding card

The letter on the card reads, ‘We are very happy to announce that Karan and Riya are getting married on 14.08.21. The wedding will take place at home in a very private way. We can’t call all our friends because of Kovid. But your love is in our hearts. Riya and Karan are about to embark on a new journey. We seek your blessings and love for their next journey. We hope to celebrate with all of you as soon as the epidemic subsides. ‘

Kapoor family name ‘special member’

Riya’s wedding card was signed by the entire Kapoor family. But apart from the Kapoor family names, there was one name that would surely make you laugh and that name is that of the newest member of their family, their pet dog Russell Kapoor. Khushi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Masaba Gupta, Antra Marwah and many others attended Riya and Karan’s wedding. The couple later had a reception party at their residence to celebrate the wedding.