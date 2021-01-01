Riya Kapoor Karan Bulani Love Story: Riya Kapoor has been dating Karan Baluni for 13 years, find out what is her love story

Riya-Karan have been seen together for a long time Riya Kapoor and Karan Baluni have been seen together for a long time. Anil Kapoor’s family has also accepted the relationship between Karan and Riya. Karan has been seen together many times in Riya’s family events.

Riya and Karan met on the set of ‘Ayesha’ It is said that Karan and Riya first met on the set of Sonam Kapoor’s ‘Ayesha’. The film was produced by Riya Kapoor. Karan Baluni was the assistant director of the film. That is why Karan and Riya have been together since 2009.

The love story started in Shikesh In September last year, Riya Kapoor shared two photos of Ashikesh on her Instagram account where the film ‘Ayesha’ was shot. Riya said in this post that this is where her love story with Karan Baluni started. Rhea said she was only 21 when their love story began.

Karan is part of Anil Kapoor's family Karan Baluni has been a part of Anil Kapoor's family since he came into a relationship with Riya Kapoor. He is always involved in Anil Kapoor's family affairs. Karan has been seen many times in Anil Kapoor's family events.

Sonam Kapoor also reaffirmed Riya-Karan’s relationship Riya’s elder sister Sonam Kapoor was the first to confirm her relationship with Karan. Riya had said in an interview that Riya and Karan have been in a relationship and have been dating each other for more than 10 years.

Now we are waiting for Riya-Karan’s wedding The long awaited wedding of Riya Kapoor and Karan Baluni. Now that the news of their wedding has arrived, people will surely be waiting for the wedding pictures. Sonam Kapoor has also come to Mumbai from London with her husband to attend the wedding.

