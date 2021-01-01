Riya Kapoor: Riya Kapoor shared a photo with Karan Bulani on a date night

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor’s youngest daughter and Sonam Kapoor’s sister Riya Kapoor is enjoying a honeymoon in the Maldives with her husband Karan Boolani. Rhea shared a photo of Maldives on her Instagram story. In which she is seen enjoying a late night date with husband Karan Bulani. In this picture, Riya has also shared a glimpse of her 10 year visit with the fans. Which was given to him by Karan.

Riya Kapoor has shared a photo in a black dress



In this picture Rhea looked as attractive as ever in a black off shoulder dress. Also big earrings and necklaces were adding to her beauty. While sharing the picture, Rhea wrote in the caption, ‘Clothes worn on a night date avsaviojon. This was probably the first visit that Karan Bulani made to me 10 years ago when he visited Goa.



Notably, Riya married her longtime boyfriend Karan Bulani on August 14th. All the preparations for Riya and Karan’s wedding were held at Anil Kapoor’s house in Mumbai. Riya and Karan’s wedding was kept very private. In which only family and close friends participated. Riya and Karan first met during the making of the film ‘Ayesha’. This was Riya and Karan’s first film together. Karan worked as an assistant director in this film.

Riya is currently enjoying her honeymoon in Maldives with her husband Karan. Rhea shared a photo on her Instagram account a few days ago in which she wore a die-colored bikini while swimming in the swimming pool. Sharing the picture, Rhea wrote in the caption, ‘Leaving the children at Nani’s house.’