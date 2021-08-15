Riya Kapoor’s first post after marriage: Anil Kapoor’s daughter Riya marks her first post on social media after marrying Karan Boolani
In fact, Masaba Gupta shared this photo of Riya in her Instagram story, showing only her legs. The same picture was later shared by the bride. This picture shows Rhea’s legs swollen. This is Riya Kapoor’s first post after marrying Karan.
Sonam Kapoor had arrived at the wedding of sister Riya Kapoor
Riya’s wedding was attended by sister Sonam Kapoor, husband Anand Ahuja, Khushi Kapoor, Anshula, Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and all the family members. Anil Kapoor was sweet to the media this time. Karan and Riya first met on the set of Sonam Kapoor’s ‘Ayesha’. The film was produced by Riya Kapoor. Karan Baluni was the assistant director of the film. That is why Karan and Riya have been together since 2009.
