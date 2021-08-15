Riya Kapoor’s first post after marriage: Anil Kapoor’s daughter Riya marks her first post on social media after marrying Karan Boolani

Anil Kapoor’s youngest daughter Riya Kapoor got married on Saturday (August 14). Riya Kapoor’s first post after marriage has come up on social media. This post has the most beautiful glimpse of the new bride.

Riya Kapoor recently married her long time boyfriend Karan Bulani, where besides relatives, some close friends from her industry were also present. The wedding took place at Anil Kapoor’s Juhu bungalow, where a crowd of stars was seen on Saturday.



In fact, Masaba Gupta shared this photo of Riya in her Instagram story, showing only her legs. The same picture was later shared by the bride. This picture shows Rhea’s legs swollen. This is Riya Kapoor’s first post after marrying Karan.

Sonam Kapoor had arrived at the wedding of sister Riya Kapoor

Riya’s wedding was attended by sister Sonam Kapoor, husband Anand Ahuja, Khushi Kapoor, Anshula, Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and all the family members. Anil Kapoor was sweet to the media this time. Karan and Riya first met on the set of Sonam Kapoor’s ‘Ayesha’. The film was produced by Riya Kapoor. Karan Baluni was the assistant director of the film. That is why Karan and Riya have been together since 2009.

