Riya Kapoor’s wedding photos: Riya Kapoor and Karan Bulani’s wedding reception party photos
A reception party was held on Monday night after the wedding of Anil Kapoor’s youngest daughter Riya Kapoor and Karan Boolani. In addition to family members, some special guests from the industry were invited to the reception. Photos from inside the reception party are currently on social media.
Riya and Karan’s wedding reception party was also held by Anil Kapoor at his house, in which other guests were seen along with the family. Some photos of the party have been shared on Instagram by members of the household. All members of the household enjoyed the reception very much. And why not, after the Corona lockdown, this cause of factionalism is also very special.
Inside pictures of Riya Kapoor and Karan’s reception party
Many guests like Arjun Kapoor, Anshula, Khushi, Janhvi Kapoor, Riya’s girlfriend Masaba Gupta, Parnia Qureshi, Farah Khan, Mohit Marwah were seen at Riya Kapoor’s wedding reception party. The pictures are shared by Farah Khan, Masaba and Riya’s cousin Shanaya Kapoor.
Farah Khan has shared some attractive pictures of her with the bride’s brother Arjun Kapoor and the bride’s father Anil Kapoor.
We will tell you that after dating each other for about 13 years, Riya and Karan got married on 14th August 2021. Only a few people were invited to the wedding, which was attended only by family members. Anil Kapoor has shared a photo after Riya’s wedding, which shows him besides his wife Sunita Kapoor, daughters Sonam Kapoor and Riya Kapoor, son Harshvardhan and both sons-in-law Anand Ahuja and Karan Boolani. Sharing this black and white picture, he wrote, ‘… and with that I think my big work is done. With our 2 super-girls and 3 super-boys. We have the biggest blockbuster ever. Our hearts are full and our family is lucky.
